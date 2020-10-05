Velodyne Lidar To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results On November 5, 2020

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the global leader in lidar technology, announced today that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, following the close of the market on Thursday, November 5,...

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the global leader in lidar technology, announced today that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, following the close of the market on Thursday, November 5, 2020. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST) to discuss business and financial results.

What: Velodyne Lidar Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference CallWhen: Thursday, November 5, 2020Time: 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST)Live Call: 800-289-0462 | Passcode: 805709#Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ox6phqb2

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Velodyne's Investor Relations page: https://investors.velodynelidar.com/. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 12, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering the passcode 7086125#.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne's revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

