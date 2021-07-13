Velodyne Lidar To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 5, 2021

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the global leader in lidar, announced today that it will report second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, following the close of the market on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the global leader in lidar, announced today that it will report second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, following the close of the market on Thursday, August 5, 2021. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss business and financial results.

What: Velodyne Lidar Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, August 5, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Call: 877-270-2148 and ask to be joined into the Velodyne Lidar, Inc. call.

Live Webcast: https://investors.velodynelidar.com/

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Velodyne's Investor Relations page: https://investors.velodynelidar.com/. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 12, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the passcode 10158243.

About Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne's revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005438/en/