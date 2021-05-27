Velodyne Lidar To Participate In Upcoming June Conferences

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the global leader in lidar, announces participation in upcoming conferences in June.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the global leader in lidar, announces participation in upcoming conferences in June. Velodyne's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anand Gopalan, and Chief Financial Officer, Drew Hamer, will present and host individual and small group investor meetings.

Craig-Hallum 18 th Annual Institutional Investor ConferenceWednesday, June 2, 2021

5th Annual Needham Virtual Automotive Tech ConferenceTuesday, June 8, 2021Presentation Time :12:30pm EDT

UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual ConferenceWednesday, June 9, 2021Presentation Time: 3:00pm EDT

Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology and Services ConferenceThursday, June 10, 2021Presentation Time: 2:35pm EDT

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry ConferenceWednesday, June 16, 2021Presentation Time: 4:30pm EDT

Credit Suisse Mobility Start-up ForumTuesday, June 22, 2021

A live and archived audio webcast of the Deutsche Bank, Needham and UBS group presentations will be accessible on Velodyne's investor relations website at investors.velodynelidar.com.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne's revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

