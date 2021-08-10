Velodyne Lidar To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announces participation in the upcoming J.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announces participation in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on August 12, 2021.

Management will present on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. ET and host individual and small group investor meetings on the same day. A live and archived audio webcast of the group presentations will be accessible on Velodyne's investor relations website at investors.velodynelidar.com.

About Velodyne Lidar

