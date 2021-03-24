Velodyne Lidar To Participate In The BofA Securities 2021 Automotive Summit

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the first public pure-play lidar company, announces participation in the upcoming BofA Securities 2021 Automotive Summit.

Velodyne's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anand Gopalan, and Chief Financial Officer, Drew Hamer, will present on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 2:10 p.m. ET. Management will host individual and small group investor meetings on March 30 th and March 31 st.

A live and archived audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Velodyne's investor relations website at investors.velodynelidar.com.

