Velocity Indoor Cycling App Expands Leadership Team

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity Indoor Cycling, a performance-driven cycling app, has added Dr. Allen Lim, Dr. Kevin Sprouse, Robby Ketchell and Dr. Phil Skiba to its thought-leadership team. They join Velocity founder and former professional cyclist Robbie Ventura and INSCYD GmbH founder Sebastian Weber in the development of Velocity's leading-edge platform for delivering unique, individualized indoor cycling training to consumers.

Velocity is indoor training SaaS platform that delivers live, on-demand and small group workouts. "Velocity will cater to avid cyclists and triathletes who want specific training on their own bikes with smart trainers," says Robbie Ventura. Velocity combines metabolic insights with expert instruction to deliver workouts that produce better cyclists. The software has been designed to develop athlete's unique energy systems while training and competing with friends and like-minded athletes. Velocity aims to help cyclists and triathletes to get to fast, faster.

Dr. Allen Lim is a sports physiologist, cycling coach, and a founder of Skratch Labs, a manufacturer of performance hydration mixes and the world's first active-nourishment company. Dr. Lim was director of sports science for the Garmin and RadioShack cycling teams and is the only American scientist to have worked and cooked for teams at the Tour de France.

Dr. Kevin Sprouse joins the Velocity team to lead training-load balance and overall health features integrations. Sprouse is trained and certified in both Sports and Emergency Medicine. He serves as the Head of Medicine for the EF Education-Nippo pro cycling team and works with professional cyclists, triathletes, PGA golfers, NFL and MLB players, Olympic track and field athletes, and many more. Dr. Sprouse's unique experience and expertise are sought after by elite athletes and health-conscious individuals across the country and around the world.

Robby Ketchell was the Data Scientist for Team Sky and the INEOS Grenadiers, helping the teams win four Tour de France titles. Prior to TeamSky, Robby served as the Director of Sports Science for Garmin-Sharp Pro Cycling, where he was known as the team's 'secret weapon'. Ketchell is the creator of the fastest speed suit in the world, the BAT Box (the world's first on-board measuring device to replace a wind tunnel), and Platypus (cycling's first big data analytics tool). Robby was most recently a critical member to the performance team for the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, which saw Eliud Kipchoge become the first person to run a marathon in less than two hours.

Dr. Skiba is the CEO of PhysFarm Training Systems, which develops evidence-based training solutions for athletes and coaches. His work on the analysis of data high-intensity exercise and the W'(W-prime) balance model have fundamentally changed how scientists and coaches prescribe and analyze interval training and develop race strategy. Recruited to the Nike Breaking2 project, Dr. Skiba worked with three of the fastest runners on the planet in pursuit of the sub-two-hour marathon. He has coached a number of world champion and world record-holding endurance athletes, including Olympians. Dr. Skiba also serves on the medical board of USA Cycling.

To learn more, sign-up for future updates, or apply to be a beta tester, please visit: www.vqvelocity.com.

For inquiries or interviews, please contact John Nichols at jnichols@vqvelocity.com

