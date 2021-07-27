Velocity Indoor Cycling App Adds Sebastian Weber And Partners With INSCYD

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Quest Velocity LLC, a performance-driven cycling app, has added Sebastian Weber, of INSCYD GmbH, to join founder and former professional cyclist Robbie Ventura as Metabolic Integration and Training Consultant. The addition of Weber and the partnership with INSCYD brings together state-of-the-art metabolic energy-system assessment and analysis with the only SaaS platform providing cycling training based on this cutting-edge science.

Velocity is an indoor training SaaS platform that delivers live, on-demand and small group workouts. "Velocity will cater to avid cyclists and triathletes who want specific training on their own bikes with smart trainers," says Robbie Ventura. Velocity combines metabolic insights with expert instruction to deliver workouts that produce better cyclists. The software has been designed to develop athlete's unique energy systems while training and competing with friends and likeminded athletes. Velocity aims to help cyclists and triathletes to get to fast, faster.

Robbie Ventura is a former professional cyclist (US Postal/Trek), Tour de France commentator, and founder of Vision Quest Coaching. Through his various roles, he has been able to learn from some of the greatest coaches and physiologists in the cycling world and has long held a passion for sharing that knowledge with aspiring athletes. Robbie has used the past 20 years to apply, test and adopt the best and most cutting-edge testing and training methodologies at Vision Quest and Vison Quest Labs.

"We've always hoped to share the best training methodologies we use to guide our athletes with a broader community. We wanted to team up with the thought leaders who are driving the science and application of the methodologies that are producing winners in the cycling space," said Robbie Ventura, co-founder of Vision Quest Velocity.

Sebastian Weber will lead Velocity's integration of INSCYD's metabolic analysis and adaptive performance insights into its software and training content. Sebastian has been the head coach for professional cycling teams at the highest ranks for more than 10 years. The methods he has applied have helped athletes win numerous victories at the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta d'Espana, and multiple World Championships and Olympic medals. Sebastian founded and is the chief scientist of INSCYD - the industry-leading metabolic testing methodology adopted by world champion professional cyclists and triathletes.

INSCYD's metabolic assessments and analyses will be an important part of Velocity's training programs and the individualized, in-ride metabolic feedback to inform and enhance athlete performance. Athletes and coaches can apply the key learnings from their INSYD test to focus on specific areas of development in their training.

To learn more or apply to be a beta tester, please visit: www.vqvelocity.com.

For inquiries or interviews, please contact John Nichols at jnichols@vqvelocity.com

