Velocity Announces New Chief Sales Officer And Chief Commercial Officer To Its Leadership Team

HOLLAND, Ohio, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, A Managed Services Company, that provides voice and data network services, digital signage, and media solutions, announced today it has hired Weston McDonald as chief sales officer (CSO) and has named Joe Ross chief commercial officer (CCO). Both newly formed leadership roles build on Velocity's recent growth and transformational journey to align its internal operations to meet its strategic goals. In addition, these changes will further strengthen the company's commitment to its customers, channel partners, and strategic alliances.

As CSO, McDonald will lead the company's sales, marketing, and channel teams, focusing on overall productivity and effectiveness while building new client relationships. His strategic plan will include a holistic alignment of the sales pipeline from forecasting to client acquisition. Furthermore, McDonald will continue to leverage innovative development tools that enable the sales teams to meet Velocity's growing demand for its product offerings.

McDonald brings over 20 years of experience in sales leadership positions serving clients across the healthcare, retail, banking, and insurance industries. Before joining Velocity, he was the SVP of sales for the healthcare provider business unit at NTT Data Services. Previously, Weston has held senior sales management and client leadership roles with Accenture, IBM, and Unisys.

Ross will transition from his role as EVP of sales and marketing to CCO and direct Velocity's strategic client and commercial objectives, driving top-line revenue growth for the company's digital signage, media solutions, and cinema divisions. Ross joined Velocity in 2019 and brings over 20 years of experience in the entertainment space specializing in marketing, advertising, media solutions, and digital signage in this newly initiated role.

"Weston complements our customer-focused and results-oriented culture at Velocity and has a proven track record in developing a scaling sales department. Adding a seasoned professional like Weston to our leadership team, with distinctive technical sales experience, is the next progression in our mission to drive new revenue growth by expanding our customer base. Another area we're focused on rapid expansion is in the DOOH space; having Joe take on the role of CCO and continue on his past successes in the industry will undoubtedly lead to continued growth," said Greg Kiley, Chairman and CEO of Velocity.

"I'm thrilled to join Velocity as the Chief Sales Officer, where the focus on client success is extraordinary and supported by an industry-leading end-to-end telecom suite of solutions. Greg and the team have built an amazing, high-growth company that is exceptionally well operated and delivers significant client value. With a strong investment in sales and marketing, best-in-class technology, proprietary software, and unrelenting focus on exceptional client service, Velocity is poised for tremendous growth," said McDonald.

McDonald obtained his master's of industrial administration from the Krannert Graduate Business School at Purdue University and a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of South Carolina-Columbia.

These two new appointments to Velocity's leadership team and the previously announced hiring of Thomas Murphy to head up its Channel Division exemplify Velocity's strategy to leverage its talent and drive organic growth both in current and new market verticals.

