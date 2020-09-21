Velocity, A Managed Services Company Announces Ben DeSpain As New Chief People Officer

HOLLAND, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, A Managed Services Company announced today that Ben DeSpain has been promoted to chief people officer. DeSpain joined Velocity in 2019 and has most recently served as vice president of human resources. In this position, DeSpain will continue to lead Velocity's people strategy, and will focus on attracting, developing, and retaining high-performing talent to support the company's growth.

Velocity has been working on becoming an employer of choice by advocating for their people and creating an employee-centric organization. "Over the past 15 years, we've built a strong reputation for being fast and nimble to reach our goals and to serve our customers. Promoting Ben to CPO is another step in our evolution and puts Velocity in the strongest possible position to continue competing for the best talent as an employer of choice," said Greg Kiley, Founder and CEO of Velocity.

DeSpain joined Velocity from Dura-Line where he served as the director of human resources for US Operations. Prior to Dura-Line, Ben held various HR roles with Owens Corning, Parker Hannifin, and Kohler. He is experienced in leading cultural transformations to create high-performing, employer of choice organizations on a global scale. Throughout his career, his focus has been on improving the employee experience through engagement, talent development, leadership and HR strategy.

"I'm humbled to be a part of this great company and look forward to driving us forward as we continue to focus on the employee experience. I am incredibly excited about what we are going to accomplish soon that will help make Velocity the preferred place to work," said DeSpain.

DeSpain holds an MBA from Thunderbird, Global School of Management, an MS in HR from Purdue University, and a BS from Utah State University. He also holds the SHRM-Senior Professional and Global Professional in HR (GPHR) certifications, and various other certifications in HR, Organizational Development and Six Sigma/Lean.

ABOUT VELOCITYVelocity delivers a streamlined, single-source approach to managed services for over 15 years - continually earning the trust of its growing client base in the retail, hospitality and motion picture industries. With an in-house team of seasoned software development and engineering experts and numerous hardware and software design and utility patents, Velocity offers highly customized, customer-focused and best-in-class solutions, by integrating the latest technologies available into all its product offerings.

Based in Holland, Ohio, right outside of Toledo, Velocity is a privately held company with approximately 500 employees. The company has 13 redundant data centers, more than 5,500 certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. Further information can be found at www.velocitymsc.com.

