Vejii Holdings Signs Agreement With UNFI, North America's Largest Publicly Traded Grocery Distributor

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd. ("the Company or "Vejii") is pleased to announce that as of July 15 it has entered into an agreement with United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in the United States and Canada.

Under the terms of the agreement the company expects to greatly improve overall margin based on a tiered discount structure. This agreement will improve reliability and consistency of supply to over 5000 products across 200 categories.

"The customer shopping experience is our number priority. Having a strong relationship with a health and specialty food leader like UNFI allows us to continue rapidly expanding our offering and access a wide variety of brands from across the globe." said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii. "We are committed to making plant-based products more accessible, while also focusing on sustainability, and having the ability to scale with a distributor like UNFI allows us to remain competitive and committed to our customers."

Vejii operates a multi-vendor platform carrying a wide range of brands from across the globe. Vejii's product categories include grocery, supplements, household supplies, wines, and much more. The company plans to expand into new categories such as clothing, furniture, and other sustainable products which align with the shopping habits and lifestyle trends of its customers.

"The Vejii platform has been inspired by a commitment to our customers and their values. By providing high-quality, plant-based alternatives that they may not have had access to before, and hope to inspire those who may be interested in incorporating just a little more sustainability into their lifestyles, in an easy way." said Zelickson. "As a national distributor, UNFI works with thousands of brands helping them deliver broader exposure to their products. We offer the ability for these brands to connect directly with their target consumer."

About Vejii Holdings Ltd.Headquartered in Kelowna B.C., Vejii Holdings Intc. owns and operates a digital marketplace for plant-based and sustainable-living products at ShopVejii.com. The Company is focused on providing its customers with easy access to thousands of vegan and plant-based products in one place. Vejii leverages technology integrations like smart lists, reorders features, subscription programs, AI, and is always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the customer experience.

