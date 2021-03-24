Veggies Made Great, The Leader In Unique, Veggie-Rich Foods, Grows Product Line At Wegmans

RAHWAY, N.J., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veggies Made Great, the leader in unique veggie-rich foods, gains traction at Wegmans, driven by tremendous growth and best-in class velocity. Wegmans has accepted 3 new SKUs which will be available on shelf March 2021.The key to their success is simple…Veggies Made Great makes it easy for consumers to enjoy eating veggies with their delicious and veggie-rich products, veggies are, and always will be, the first ingredient in every Veggies Made Great product.

Veggies Made Great is a plant-forward company that creatively combines clean and simple ingredients into remarkably delicious veggie-rich prepared foods for everyday snacks and meals. The product line is allergy friendly (gluten free, soy free, peanut and tree nut free, with many dairy free options) and always made with veggies as the first ingredient. The company is on a mission to inspire people to love eating veggies by creating the highest quality, remarkably delicious and nutritionally smart, plant-forward, veggie-rich foods that are ready to eat and available everywhere. Fad diets come and go, and health advice changes over time, but there is one health message that has never changed: Eat your vegetables. Veggies Made Great makes better for you option available for every occasion.

Wegmans is accepting 3 items at all locations this March which are:

Veggies Made Great Veggie Bacon & Potato Frittata : packed with cauliflower, potato, onions and "veggie" bacon made from smoked pinto beans. Vegetarian, 80 calories and 5 grams of protein!

: packed with cauliflower, potato, onions and "veggie" bacon made from smoked pinto beans. Vegetarian, 80 calories and 5 grams of protein! Veggies Made Great Mushroom & 3 Cheese Egg White Frittata : loaded with mushroom, cauliflower and kale, made with egg whites. 80 calories and 4 grams of protein!

: loaded with mushroom, cauliflower and kale, made with egg whites. 80 calories and 4 grams of protein! Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittata: made with a delicious blend of spinach, tomatoes, onions, and red bell peppers. Only 70 calories and 5 grams of protein!

All Veggies Made Great products are loaded with nutrient-rich veggies and use vegetables as the first ingredient in every offering; whether the vegetables are used to moisten and sweeten, like the zucchini and carrots in the Muffins, or the highlight of the product, like spinach, tomatoes, onions and red bell peppers, in the Spinach Egg White Frittata. The products are manufactured in a peanut-free, tree nut-free, soy-free facility and every product in the Veggies Made Great product line is both allergy friendly and are made using clean and simple ingredients.

Since 2008, Veggies Made Great has been an industry groundbreaker for frozen and refrigerated foods. Over the years, retailers have responded favorably to Veggies Made Great's products leading to tremendous distribution gains with programs already in place in other key retailers like Costco, Walmart, Kroger, Target, Shop Rite, Publix, Stop & Shop, Giant, Meijer, HEB, Ralph's, Fry's, and The Fresh Market.

For more information about the savory foods from Veggies Made Great, and to find out where to buy them, visit www.veggiesmadegreat.com

About: Veggies Made Great

Veggies Made Great® is a New Classic Cooking, LLC brand based in Avenel and Rahway, New Jersey. Since 2008, Veggies Made Great has raised the bar in healthy foods by delivering surprisingly delicious veggie-rich foods. Veggies Made Great is the recipient of numerous awards, including; Gold in the Delicious Living Magazine 2020 Best Bite Awards, Specialty Food Association's (SFA) 2020 sofi™ "New Product" Award in the Breakfast Foods Category, Women's Health Top Health Picks; Cooking Light - The Healthiest Frozen Foods in the Supermarket: Breakfast; Grocery Headquarters Trailblazer Award; Parents Magazine 25 Best Frozen Food for Families; Gluten Free Digest Chocolate Muffins; 2015 Pioneers of Better For You: Refrigerated and Frozen Foods, and Runner's World Editor's Pick.

For more information on Veggies Made Great visit www.veggiesmadegreat.com "Like" Veggies Made Great on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/veggiesmadegreat Follow Veggies Made Great on Instagram @veggiesmadegreat Follow Veggies Made Great on Twitter @veggiesmadegr8

