VeganNation Completes Merger Into A Public Company

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIPUP (OTCPINK: SPUP) today announced the closing of the previously reported Stock Exchange Agreement VeganNation Services Ltd. an Israeli company and the VeganNation equity holders, pursuant to which VeganNation became a wholly owned subsidiary of SIPUP.

VeganNation is building a vegan ecosystem, which we believe is the first of its kind. The goal is to create a vibrant and thriving community-based economy where millions of international citizens, small business owners, manufacturers and distributors will all trade goods and services in a way that will better themselves and their surroundings.

The digital platform is the heart of VeganNation's work and the source for global sustainable economic growth. The platform is designed to encourage individuals to consume sustainable products and to be environmentally conscious. We believe that the global success of this endeavor will bring the necessary winds of change and will positively impact the global food chain.

The plant-based economy is not limited to only meat-substitute products, but rather spans a wide array of products from fashion, cosmetics to home goods and utilities.

Isaac Thomas, founder and Chairman of VeganNation and CEO of SIPUP, said: "Merging into a public company is the initial milestone for our company and for our investors and we are proud to be part of this breakthrough. We truly believe that the ecosystem we're building will enhance the livelihood of millions of small vegan business owners and customers around the world, uniting under a shared community as the global impact of the climate crisis become more evident, it is imperative to have a sustainable vegan option for the planet and for future generations. As a publicly traded company and a pioneer in the industry, we plan to be a significant player in building a sustainable eco-system"

As required, SIPUP will be filing its disclosure document relating to the merger with VeganNation in a current report under Form 8-K within on or before October 6, 2021, which will include important information about the business of VeganNation and its audited financial of VeganNation for the last two completed fiscal years. You are encouraged to review the 8-K.

Forward-Looking Statements

