Vega Investment Managers Selects Bloomberg For Integrated Portfolio Analytics And Risk Management

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VEGA Investment Managers, the wealth management specialist of Natixis and Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France, has adopted Bloomberg PORT Enterprise, Bloomberg's advanced Portfolio and Risk Analytics solution, which delivers market-leading risk and attribution models, and detailed portfolio analytics.

"Bloomberg's PORT Enterprise and AIM solutions are helping our portfolio and risk managers collaborate more efficiently, by streamlining order and portfolio management, and enabling us to use the same analytics across departments. The quality of the risk and attribution models and the power of PORT Enterprise's batching tool also enables us to improve productivity, ultimately helping us continue to serve our clients and grow our business," said David Tourte, VEGA's Chief Risk Officer.

"Bloomberg is well-positioned to provide VEGA IM with an integrated suite of solutions, enhancing collaboration and providing better decision-support," said Ian Peckett, Bloomberg's global head of buy-side product. ‟We provide our clients with scalable technology to help them optimize their workflows, enabling them to better serve their customers. Bloomberg's Buy-Side solutions support clients across the entire investment process, delivering a range of tools to increase efficiency, and realize meaningful workflow improvements."

Bloomberg's Buy-Side solutions, which include AIM, PORT and PORT Enterprise, are used by some of the largest asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds and government agencies. Bloomberg AIM is a leading order management system (OMS), used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms in over 90 countries to manage more than $17 trillion in assets, and PORT is a multi-asset portfolio and risk analytics solution that provides investors with the tools to implement optimal investment portfolio strategies. PORT Enterprise is a premier solution that also delivers enhanced reporting capabilities that are powered by advanced risk models. PORT and PORT Enterprise are used by 93 of the top 100 asset managers and has 47,000 active users globally.

Relying on a core expertise in asset allocation, VEGA Investment Managers develops responsive investment solutions for institutional and high net worth individual investors. The investment firm aims at serving the needs of its clients with a product offering that draws on its strong know-how in "growth" stock picking, external fund selection and separately managed accounts. VEGA IM manages € 8,8bn (Data as of August 31, 2020).

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength - delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately - is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

