Veea™ Introduces A Breakthrough Smart Computing Hub And An Ultracompact Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router Product At Qualcomm's Smart Cities Accelerate Global Conference

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veea Inc., an innovation leader in integrated smart edge connectivity and computing, today introduced two new models of VeeaHub products, STAX™ and BOLT™, at Qualcomm's signature global event, Smart Cities Accelerate 2021, being held in San Diego on September 28 th and 29 th. Both products will be on display with live demonstrations of several applications and solutions supported by these products including "Automation for Smart Spaces™" and Trollee.

STAX is the world's most advanced and currently the only stackable, ultracompact, multi-purpose, multi-protocol edge computing product with integrated wireless access, including Wi-Fi 6, server-class processing, and mesh scalability. Its design supports VeeaWare™, Veea's leading edge software platform for running containerized applications on one VeeaHub or a micro-cloud of VeeaHub units that are clustered together on a mesh network at the "Device Edge" of the user premises. STAX and BOLT are two new members of the VeeaHub platform product family, primarily based on highly integrated Qualcomm components for a wide range of smart vertical use cases.

STAX is a groundbreaking Smart Computing Hub product supported by extensive cloud-based network management, monitoring and maintenance services that are field-proven with the current models of VeeaHub for a variety of edge use cases for the past several years. Its powerful Linux server can support multiple applications concurrently on one or several VeeaHub units across the mesh network installed at the user premises in a manner similar to how Wi-Fi Access Points are installed.

VeeaWare software platform applications are all secured by a chain of trust that includes hardware secure boot supported by bootstrap and enrollment servers with Single Sign-on (SSO) across the entire platform. Additional, highly differentiated features include unique secure lightweight Docker containers with digitally signed software applications and network interfaces.

Finally, VeeaHubs utilize the most powerful commercially available encryption for all network connections on the local network and for WAN connections to cloud-managed services and cloud-managed security functions, as well as other remote connections. STAX offers a powerful and feature-rich alternative to simple Wi-Fi Access Points (APs) and basic 4G/5G WAN connectivity product solutions. Its highly integrated platform provides enterprise-class tri-band Wi-Fi 6, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, a 64-bit quad-core Linux processor and up to 2TB of local storage. Cellular connectivity solutions are offered through optional 4G (Gigabit LTE) and 5G (Sub-6 GHz) SD-WAN stackable modules as either a primary or a failover WAN connection with or without an optional cloud-based full security stack that exceeds the functionality and features of most next generation firewalls (NGFW).

STAX, with a 4G or 5G module, can be bootstrapped and activated over a cellular connection with its combination of USIM, eSIM and vSIM capabilities, which supports most carrier networks globally by virtue of switching between any of its SIM functions at activation. STAX is implemented entirely through one 12-layer PCBA, measuring 4 in. x 4 in. on its sides, that integrates all STAX functionality to provide for an affordable product in the most compact form factor compared to other products in its category of products in the market today.

STAX incorporates IoT connectivity including Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Classic and a range of IEEE 802.15.4 protocol-based solutions including Zigbee. VeeaHub nodes installed on the local network instantaneously create a self-organizing Connectivity Mesh, called vMeshÔ, that simultaneously provides for a Computing Mesh, a microservice-based Service Mesh, an Application Mesh and an Edge Intelligence Mesh that also supports a highly accurate indoor positioning solution.

With STAX, Veea provides yet another comprehensive edge platform product delivering all-in-one SASE-ready edge connectivity and server-grade edge processing with secure edge applications and service management across a scalable mesh network of VeeaHubs. Other STAX product features include:

Modular design supporting add-on functionality with stackable modules, with more modules under development for introduction over the next twelve months

Simple plug-and-play setup with PoE supported through a stackable module

Highly compact form-factor (approx. 4.2 in. x 4.2 in. x 2 in. or 10 cm x 10 cm x 5 cm) made possible through patented innovations

Highly unique integrated antenna/heat-sink design

Fan-less with no special cooling required

With multiple connectivity capabilities, server functions, simplicity of its activation and "fleet-managed"-like remote monitoring and maintenance features, it is an ideal product to be offered by service providers, including ISPs, MNOs, and MSOs, for many use cases including as a highly secure remote connectivity solution for Work-from-Home (WFH) use cases.

Veea, in parallel, introduces BOLT, which brings enterprise-class blazing fast Wi-Fi 6 mesh router technology for highly simplified deployments in the same form factor, with optional features such as "Automation for Smart Spaces", which is ideal for home, hotel and dormitory rooms, nursing homes, and many other consumer-friendly use cases. Automation for Smart Spaces provides for an "all-in-one" solution for integration with products and peripherals from several leading vendors' lighting, HVAC, air quality management, security alarm, cameras, door locks, shades, garage door openers and other home or office automation use cases.

"The VeeaHub STAX and VeeaHub BOLT extend the capabilities of our edge platform, which is raising the bar in edge computing simplicity," said Allen Salmasi, founder and CEO of Veea. "These breakthrough products represent the best-in-class solutions for edge computing at the Device Edge, which is the first and the more critical network touchpoint prior to making the WAN connection. The solution architecture substantially minimizes the backhaul requirements for data intensive activities, improves resiliency for mission critical edge computing applications and facilitates data ownership and privacy to meet regulatory requirements such as GDPR. We're making it simple, predictable, cost effective and most efficient to support a wide range of edge use cases as edge computing applications grow exponentially. With a very small physical footprint that nonetheless provides server-grade processing and scalable storage, we have broken the edge barrier with products that include zero touch plug-and-play ease of use and multilevel security features that the market demands today."

Learn more about VCH25 STAX, VHC20 BOLT, and all of Veea's products here.Learn more about the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerate 2021 event here.

Mr. Salmasi will take the Main Stage to present his vision for the next generation of edge technologies and real-world applications on Tuesday, at 11:40 AM.

About VeeaVeea™ is redefining and simplifying secure edge computing that improves application responsiveness, reduces bandwidth costs, and eliminates central cloud dependency. VeeaHub® Smart Computing Hubs™ integrate a full range of connectivity options, application processing power, and a full security stack to form an elastic edge computing platform with a dynamic connectivity and application mesh that can easily be deployed and centrally managed from the cloud. Veea Edge Services run across this application mesh to deliver secure remote access, IoT/IIoT/AIoT, and a wide range of smart applications. These elements along with a range of groundbreaking vertical-specific applications comprise the Veea Edge Platform, serving the needs of organizations across Smart Buildings, Smart Energy, Smart Cities, Smart Construction, Smart Farming, Smart Retail, and other industry verticals. Veea's Virtual Trusted Private Networking (vTPN™) solution, based on a unique and highly secure VPN technology and cloud-managed full stack security services, makes it simple and affordable to securely connect for most smart vertical market applications including the remote and work-from-home workforce and branch offices. Veea was formed in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY, with its development activities primarily located in its engineering offices in Bath, UK, and Iselin, New Jersey, USA, along with sales and support offices located at multiple locations throughout the US, France, South Korea, and Brazil. Veea was named by Gartner as a 2021 Cool Vendor in Edge Computing. For more information, visit veea.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veea-introduces-a-breakthrough-smart-computing-hub-and-an-ultracompact-wi-fi-6-mesh-router-product-at-qualcomms-smart-cities-accelerate-global-conference-301385499.html

SOURCE Veea Inc.