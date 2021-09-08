VectivBio Appoints Scott Applebaum As Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VectivBio Holding AG ("VectivBio") (Nasdaq: VECT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel transformational treatments for severe rare conditions, today announced the appointment of Scott Applebaum as Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary. Mr. Applebaum brings over two decades of legal, regulatory and operational experience in the biopharmaceutical industry to VectivBio.

"Scott has a great understanding of the legal and regulatory intricacies of the biotech and rare disease space," said Luca Santarelli, M.D., Founder and CEO of VectivBio. "His knowledge and leadership will help guide us as we advance our Phase 3 trial of apraglutide in Short Bowel Syndrome with Intestinal Failure, pursue potential approval and expand our pipeline. Scott shares our passion for helping patients suffering from severe rare diseases and we are thrilled to have him join VectivBio."

Scott Applebaum stated, "The VectivBio team is committed to developing innovative treatments to transform patients' lives. I am excited to return to the field of rare diseases and to join this top-notch team on this mission and look forward to helping the company achieve its goal of delivering medicines to those in need."

Prior to joining VectivBio, Mr. Applebaum was the Chief Legal & Compliance Officer and Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Trevena, where he played a key role in gaining FDA approval for their lead product, Olinvyk®. Previously, he served as President of Context Therapeutics and was General Counsel at Vitae Pharmaceuticals, where he was instrumental in their sale to Allergan. Formerly, he was Chief Legal Officer for Medgenics, a rare genetic disease company. Mr. Applebaum spent 10 years at Shire, where his roles included heading up their global legal group, managing their neuroscience portfolio outside of the United States as SVP of the Neuroscience Business Unit and leading the implementation and execution of the regulatory strategy for all of Shire's specialty pharmaceutical products worldwide as SVP of Global Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance and Compliance. Previously, he was Senior Counsel for medicines and medical imaging at Bristol Myers Squibb.

Prior to his career in the biopharmaceutical industry, Mr. Applebaum was a lawyer at Dechert LLP. He received his J.D. from Stanford Law School and a B.S. in Economics, Finance and Accounting from the University of Pennsylvania.

About VectivBio AG

VectivBio (Nasdaq: VECT) is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe rare conditions with high unmet medical need. VectivBio is committed to pursuing product candidates with a clear mechanism of action and the potential to meaningfully transform and improve the lives of patients and their families. VectivBio's product candidate, apraglutide, is a next-generation GLP-2 analog being developed as a differentiated therapeutic for a range of rare gastrointestinal diseases. Apraglutide is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial as a once-weekly treatment for short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure. VectivBio also plans to initiate clinical studies of apraglutide in additional indications, including graft versus host disease, where GLP-2 is believed to be central to disease pathophysiology.

