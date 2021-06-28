Vecna Announces Hand Hygiene Observation And Audit Tool (OAT) And Enhancements To Clinical Surveillance Platform

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vecna Technologies, a leading provider of healthcare information technologies focused on clinical surveillance, patient intake and telepresence robotics, announced today the launch of the Vecna Hand Hygiene Observation and Audit Tool (OAT) and updated release of the Vecna Clinical Surveillance Platform.

Vecna Technologies CEO, Deborah Theobald, commented,"Vecna's new product enhancements were designed based on the feedback of infection preventionists and with the goal of helping infection professionals increase patient and staff safety, streamline compliance related reporting activities and most importantly reduce HAIs through actionable insights. Our new mobile app empowers users to observe, monitor and share critical data on the go and our Infection Expert on Demand functionality provides live video consultations to help answer critical questions. Vecna is proud to deliver continued innovation in supporting health systems in their fight against infection."

Vecna's Clinical Surveillance Platform delivers actionable data and reporting to infection preventionists responsible for identifying and preventing the spread of HAIs and streamlines compliance reporting requirements from the NHSN and CDC. The platform captures and displays comprehensive infection, patient movement, pharmacy, and antimicrobial stewardship data. The new mobile app enables users to build reports and charts instantly to spot trends, review with colleagues, or investigate HAIs away from the desk. Vecna's Hand Hygiene and Observation and Audit Tool (OAT) allows users to automate data reporting of Hand Hygiene, PPE and Environment of Care.

Vecna Technologies Vice President of Sales, Doug Fallon continued, "The enhancements to the Vecna Clinical Surveillance Platform exemplify our commitment to providing clients the latest technologies to monitor and reduce infections as well as empower healthcare systems to remain competitive in the face of the pandemic. Our flexible platform fits the unique requirements of any organization. Vecna clients report 50% reduction in time spent on NHSN reporting and up to 42% reduction in infections with our Clinical Surveillance Platform."

Vecna will be showcasing its Clinical Surveillance Platform at the APIC Annual Conference on June 28-30, 2021. Visit Vecna's virtual booth at the show for a live demonstration.

