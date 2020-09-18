VeChain Joins China Animal Health And Food Safety Alliance (CAFA) As Council Member To Provide Blockchain Technology For Enterprise Members

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's leading enterprise friendly blockchain platform, VeChain has officially joined the China Animal Health And Food Safety Alliance (hereafter referred as CAFA) as one of the council members.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's leading enterprise friendly blockchain platform, VeChain has officially joined the China Animal Health And Food Safety Alliance (hereafter referred as CAFA) as one of the council members. VeChain will be the sole public blockchain technology provider in the alliance, providing technical and infrastructural support for the council members.

CAFA is a government-backed organization directly under the Chinese National Agricultural Science Technology Innovation Alliance initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture of the People's Republic of China, which aims to build a trustworthy platform that connects the government, industry associations, producer enterprises and research institutes in the food sector.

Since its launch, CAFA has revealed more than 130 members that are already signed up as official members of the alliance. These members consist of massive companies and bodies across upstream and downstream parties in the food industry, including supermarkets, food and beverage manufacturers, e-commerce platforms and more. Other members also include major players in the CTI industry, research labs, agricultural and animal supplies.

As a council member of CAFA, VeChain intends to enhance CAFA's strategy of "building a from-farm-to-table traceability system across the entire country".

By using VeChain ToolChain ™, all enterprise members of the alliance will be capable of logging key processes of food products onto the blockchain in an immutable and secured way, bridging trust between consumers and the enterprises. Traceability can start from cultivation, processing, packaging, logistics, to retail and more, which perfectly assists CAFA's vision of "providing consumers with safe, high-quality and healthy food of animal origin".

VeChain ToolChain's scalable and easy-to-implement technology has already captivated the enterprise world, and the technology has already on-boarded its first alliance member as a user of the platform since the inception of CAFA, with more expected to join.

Launched in 2019, VeChain ToolChain ™ has become a powerful tool for business owners to integrate the VeChainThor public blockchain into existing business processes. Based on the experience of collaborating with big enterprises such as Walmart China Food Traceability Platform and Foodgates , VeChain ToolChain ™ provides built-in, ready-to-use templates and customizable tools, which enables every food enterprise to quickly achieve full lifecycle traceability for their supply chains in a controllable cost.

Positioned as the enabler for the real economy, VeChain continues to promote exponential mass adoption of blockchain technology and drive tangible value for businesses.By powering traceability platforms for alliances such as CAFA and other similar partners, the VeChainThor blockchain would be used by hundreds and thousands of businesses without needing VeChain to approach them individually.

About CAFA

Established in 2009, CAFA focuses closely on animal health and food safety issues as well as solving major technical problems and bottlenecks involved throughout the industry chain. Members of CAFA include scientific research institutes, industry associations, aquaculture enterprises, testing and certification enterprises, veterinary medicine enterprises, consulting enterprises, catering enterprises and supermarkets. The alliance is committed to providing consumers with safe, high quality and healthy animal source foods.

Website: www.cafa.org.cn

About VeChain

Launched in 2015, VeChain connects blockchain technology to the real world by providing a comprehensive governance structure, a robust economic model, and IoT integration. VeChain is the pioneer of real-world applications using public blockchain technology, with international operations in Singapore, Luxembourg, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Hong Kong, and San Francisco. Together with our strategic partners PwC and DNV GL, we have established cooperative relations with many leading enterprises in different industries, including Walmart China, BMW, BYD Auto, Haier, H&M, LVMH, D.I.G, ENN, AWS, PICC, ASI etc.

Website: www.vechain.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vechain-joins-china-animal-health-and-food-safety-alliance-cafa-as-council-member-to-provide-blockchain-technology-for-enterprise-members-301133547.html

SOURCE VeChain