VCTI Joins ServiceNow Technology Partner Program

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the telecom network experts,is pleased to announce their acceptance into the ServiceNow Partner Program. Program membership entitles VCTI to access to ServiceNow tools and resources, enabling VCTI to accelerate IT service automation engagements. VCTI looks forward to providing ServiceNow's industry-leading products and implementations to make work, work better for people.

VCTI will focus on enabling broadband service providers to extend the ServiceNow workflow and orchestration platform to create or significantly improve the automation of broadband provisioning and service activation across multi-vendor, multi-technology infrastructure, utilizing the VCTI NOCVue Unity™ framework. Leveraging automated intelligence and an open services architecture, NOCVue Unity delivers operational efficiency by providing unified services to simplify the management and performance of broadband access networks

"Service Providers face intense market pressure today, from their competitors and their customers, as COVID-driven shifts in work, education and healthcare have placed accelerating pressure on broadband service performance and delivery," said Raj Singh, CEO of VCTI. "VCTI joining the ServiceNow Partner Program will allow service providers to simplify operations and achieve higher levels of automation in the delivery and support of broadband services, thereby significantly improving the customer experience while taking tangible cost out of the business."

About VCTI

VCTI is a world-class provider of software products and technical expertise for communications services providers and the equipment vendors embedded in their networks. VCTI offers solutions for service providers that enable automation and optimization of network evolution planning, automate, simplify and streamline network operations in multi-vendor environments and extract value from legacy operations to build a bridge to a digital future.

These solutions enable service providers to drive a stronger ROI from their network engineering and operations investments, grow their broadband subscriber base, and build a more successful, robust path to a digital future. VCTI technology is found in the access networks of more than 500 service providers, globally. For further information, visit us at www.vcti.io

ServiceNow

