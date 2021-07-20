VCSEL Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type, Material, Wavelength, Application, Data Rate, Industry And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "VCSEL Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type, Material (GaAs, InP), Wavelength, Application (Sensing, Data Communication, Industrial Heating & Printing, Emerging), Data Rate, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The VCSEL market is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

VCSELs play an important role in 3D sensing applications in smartphones. Cameras that scan and render objects in 3D have now become a standard feature in high-end smartphones resulting in an increase in the adoption of VCSELs in 3D sensing applications in the market. The increased adoption is creating growth opportunities for manufacturers of wafers, equipment providers, metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) system providers, and foundries, testing & inspection companies; among others. With the entire VCSEL ecosystem is gaining market traction, it is expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Market for multimode VCSELs to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

The multimode VCSEL segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In 2017, with the release of the Apple iPhone X, its 3D sensing module and multimode VCSELs witnessed an increased production, becoming more prevalent in the market. They are also increasingly used for high-power 3D ToF sensing, industrial, illumination, and LiDAR applications. The integration of 3D sensing by more smartphone manufacturers and the future applications of VCSELs in automotive LiDAR is projected to account for this growth.

Market for GaAs based VCSELs to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The GaAs segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high adoption of GaAs-based VCSELs in the production of smartphones and consumer devices is the primary growth driver in the market. In addition, the use of GaAs-based VCSELs in LiDAR applications is projected to create growth opportunities in the long term for the players operating in the ecosystem. Technological innovations in consumer electronics besides smartphones, such as AR/VR devices, are projected to further increase the demand for GaAs-based VCSELs in 3D sensing applications.

Market in the automotive industry to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The high growth in the automotive segment is attributed to the increase in the use of VCSELs in automobiles for driver monitoring and infotainment systems. As the automotive industry is moving toward the evolution of autonomous vehicles, VCSELs are finding increased applications in systems, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), to support this evolution. LiDAR is the latest technology used in automotive safety developments and solutions that are being developed to make solid-state LiDARs using VCSELs. The increase in transition toward the adoption of autonomous vehicles in the long term is projected to drive the growth of the segment. The increase in the importance of VCSEL for LiDAR, in-cabin monitoring/driver monitoring, and gesture recognition are expected to be the primary growth drivers during the forecast period.

Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC has a large consumer electronics industry, including countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, which is the largest manufacturer and end-user of consumer devices. South Korea is a key country for manufacturing portable consumer devices, while China is the manufacturer and consumer of consumer electronics devices. Players such as Samsung ( South Korea), Huawei (China), Oppo (China), and Xiaomi (China) are already using VCSELs in their smartphones. Significant investments in new vehicle technologies, including electric vehicles, LiDAR, and autonomous vehicles, are expected to create a demand for VCSELs. Countries in APAC such as China and South Korea have led to the adoption of 5G communication technology, which would further provide opportunities for penetration of VCSELs in data communication. Hence, for consumer electronics, the market in APAC is projected to continue to grow as markets in North America and Europe continue to stagnate over time.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary3.1 Realistic Scenario3.2 Optimistic Scenario3.3 Pessimistic Scenario

4 Executive Summary4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Vcsel Market4.2 Vcsel Market, by Type4.3 Vcsel Market, by Material4.4 Vcsel Market, by Wavelength4.5 Vcsel Market, by Data Rate4.6 Vcsel Market, by Application4.7 Vcsel Market in APAC, by Industry Vs. Country4.8 Vcsel Market, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of 3D Sensing Applications in Smartphones5.2.1.2 Increasing Application of Vcsels in Data Communication5.2.1.3 Increased Market Investment for Vcsel Manufacturing5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Limited Data Transmission Range5.2.2.2 Limitations of Semiconductor Material Hampering the Performance of Vcsels5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Use of Vcsels in Lidar Systems for Automotive Applications5.2.3.2 Growing IoT Market and Data Processing Across Commercial and Government Sectors5.2.3.3 Growing Adoption of Vcsels in Consumer Electronic Devices5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Manufacturing Defects in Vcsels5.2.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Smartphone and Automotive Industry5.3 Tariffs and Regulations5.3.1 Tariffs Related to Vcsels5.4 Regulations5.5 Case Studies5.6 Average Selling Price of Vcsels for Various End-Products

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.3 Ecosystem/Market Map6.3.1 Manufacturers6.3.2 Suppliers6.3.3 Distributors6.3.4 OEMs6.4 Technology Analysis6.4.1 Key Technologies6.4.1.1 3D Camera6.4.1.2 Lidar6.4.2 Adjacent Technology6.4.2.1 Eels6.5 Technology Trends6.5.1 New Materials Used in Manufacturing of Vcsels6.5.2 Miniaturization of Vcsels6.5.3 Under Display Vcsels6.6 Patent Analysis6.7 Trade Data6.7.1 Trade Data6.8 Porter's Five Forces Model6.8.1 Degree of Competition6.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.8.4 Threat from Substitutes6.8.5 Threat of New Entrants6.9 Vcsel Market: Supply Chain6.10 Yc-Ycc Shift

7 Vcsel Fabrication Methods7.1 Introduction7.2 Selective Oxidization7.2.1 Selectively Oxidized Vcsels Contain An Oxide Aperture in the Laser Cavity, Which Produces Strong Electrical and Optical Confinement7.3 Ion Implantation7.3.1 Ion Implantation Provides a Highly Controlled Aperture That Leads to Higher and Stable Productivity of Vcsels

8 Application of Vcsel Technology in Smartphones8.1 Introduction8.2 Dot Projector8.2.1 A Dot Projector is a Key Component That Enables a Smartphone's Facial Recognition Feature8.3 Time-Of-Flight (Tof)8.3.1 A Time-Of-Flight Module Uses Vcsels to Release Infrared Light and Used for Proximity Sensing8.3.2 Proximity Sensing8.4 Flood Illuminator8.4.1 Flood Illuminators Use Vcsels to Project the Infrared Light Used to Illuminate the Face of the User

9 Vcsel Market, by Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Single-Mode9.2.1 Single-Mode Vcsels Are Mainly Used for Low Power Applications9.3 Multimode9.3.1 Multimode Vcsels Are Increasingly Used for High Power Applications9.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Different Types of Vcsels9.4.1 Most Impacted Type9.4.2 Least Impacted Type

10 Vcsel Market, by Material10.1 Introduction10.2 Gallium Argeside (Gaas)10.2.1 Gaas-Based Vcsels to Register the Highest CAGR During Forecast Period10.3 Indium Phosphide (InP)10.3.1 Inp is More Expensive Than Gaas Due to Material Costs and Small Wafer Size10.4 Others10.4.1 Vcsels in the Swir Band Have Wavelength Between 1,400Nm and 3,000Nm

11 Vcsel Market, by Wavelength11.1 Introduction11.2 Red11.2.1 Vcsels in the Red Band Have Wavelength in Between 650Nm and 750Nm11.3 Near-Infrared (Nir)11.3.1 Vcsels in the Nir Band Have Wavelength Between 750Nm and 1,400Nm11.4 Shortwave Infrared (Swir)11.4.1 Vcsels in the Swir Band Have a Wavelength Between 1,400Nm and 3,000Nm

12 Vcsel Market, by Application12.1 Introduction12.2 Sensing12.2.1 3D Sensing12.2.1.1 Tof Camera12.2.1.1.1 Proximity Sensing12.2.1.1.1.1 Proximity Sensing is Widely Used in Smartphones12.2.1.2 Structured Light Illumination12.2.1.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Face Recognition Technologies in Smart Devices Creates Lucrative Growth Opportunities12.2.1.3 Facial & Gesture Recognition12.2.1.3.1 Increase in Adoption of Biometric Technologies in Smart Devices to Drive the Market Growth12.2.2 Gas Sensing12.2.2.1 Single-Mode Vcsels Are Used for Gas Sensing in Industrial Environments12.2.3 Optical Mice12.2.3.1 Vcsel-Based Optical Mouse Enables Operations on a Wide Range of Surfaces and Offers High Resolution and Low Power Consumption12.3 Data Communication12.3.1 Optical Transceivers & Active Optical Cables12.3.1.1 Growing Adoption of High Data Rate Optical Components in Data Centers to Drive the Market Growth12.4 Industrial Heating & Laser Printing12.4.1 Additive Manufacturing12.4.1.1 in Additive Manufacturing, Vcsel Heating Reduces the Thermal Gradient12.4.2 Laser Printing12.4.2.1 Laser Printing Mainly Requires Low-Cost, Single-Mode Vcsels12.5 Emerging & Other Applications12.5.1 Lidar12.5.1.1 Rising Trends in Autonomous Vehicles to Create Significant Applications in Automotive Lidars12.5.2 In-Cabin Sensing12.5.2.1 Innovations in Vehicle Infotainment Systems Driving the Demand for the In-Cabin Sensing Application Segment12.5.3 Atomic Clock & Gps12.5.3.1 Vcsels Offer Compact & Low-Cost Solutions for Use in Atomic Clocks12.5.4 Magnetometer12.5.4.1 Highly Accurate Detection of Magnetic Fields is Made Possible with the Use of Vcsel-Based Magnetometers12.5.5 Infrared Illumination for Surveillance12.5.5.1 Vcsels Offer Improved Performance and Visibility in Security & Surveillance Applications12.5.6 Pulse Oximetry12.5.6.1 Vcsels Provide Benefits of Narrower Spectral Linewidth Emission for Pulse Oximetry Application

13 Vcsel Market, by Data Rate13.1 Introduction13.2 Up to 10 Gbps13.2.1 Vcsels with Data Rates Up to 10 Gbps Are Primarily Used in Data Communication Applications13.3 10.1 to 25 Gbps13.3.1 Vcsels with Data Rate of 10.1 to 25 Gbps Dominated the Market in 202013.4 Above 25 Gbps13.4.1 Vcsels with Data Rate Above 25 Gbps to Record the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

14 Vcsel Market, by Industry14.1 Introduction14.2 Consumer Electronics14.2.1 Consumer Electronics Held a Dominant Share in the Vcsel Market in 202014.3 Data Center14.3.1 Increase in Data Bandwidth in the Data Centers to Drive the Demand for Vcsels14.4 Automotive14.4.1 Vcsels in Automotive Lidar to Boost the Market Growth During the Forecast Period14.5 Commercial & Industrial14.5.1 Various Industrial Applications Using Vcsels Include Infrared Illumination, Laser Printing, and Heating14.6 Healthcare14.6.1 Vcsels Are Mainly Used for Scanning and Imaging Applications in the Healthcare Industry14.7 Military14.7.1 Vcsels Are Used for Tactical Surveillance and Obstacle Detection in Military Tasks14.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Different Industries14.8.1 Most Impacted Industry14.8.2 Least Impacted Industry

15 Geographic Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape

17 Company Profiles17.1 Key Players17.1.1 Ii-Vi Incorporated17.1.2 Lumentum17.1.3 Ams17.1.4 Trumpf17.1.5 Broadcom17.1.6 Leonardo Electronics17.1.7 Mks Instruments17.1.8 Santec17.1.9 Vertilas 17.1.10 Vertilite17.2 Other Key Players17.2.1 Alight Technologies17.2.2 Coherent17.2.3 Flir17.2.4 Inneos17.2.5 Iqe17.2.6 Thorlabs17.2.7 Tt Electronics17.2.8 Ushio America17.2.9 Win Semiconductors 17.2.10 Frankfurt Laser Company

18 Appendix

