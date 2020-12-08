VCom Solutions' VManager 13 Platform Supports Evolving IT Spend Needs Of The Midmarket

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vCom Solutions, a leader in IT lifecycle and spend management software and services, today announced the availability of vManager 13, the latest release of the company's proprietary software platform. Always evolving to address new challenges IT organizations are experiencing, vManager 13 features a broad increase in order and asset management capabilities for network and mobile devices and expanded self-service functionality to speed the sourcing, operation, management, and analysis of IT expenses.

The enhancements in vManager 13 were made largely in collaboration with the vCom client base and reflect the needs and challenges encountered during a year of shifting IT priorities. Support for a hybrid office/work-from-home model and increased reliance on mobile and wireless WAN technologies drove enhancements to support those requirements. vManager 13 marks fully integrated support for vCom's cost-free Managed Pay service (designed to eliminate the time-consuming invoice payment cycle), an extension of the platform's self-serve Shop/Buy capabilities, the ability to automatically sync HR data with employee IT assets, and improved backend functionality around the platform's mobile spend management features.

"The majority of enhancements in this release are a direct result of ongoing dialogues with our client base," said Bhanu Anukonda, vCom Vice President of Product Development. "vManager is always evolving, and as the IT environment began shifting earlier in the year, our clients shared that greater self-service options and support for in-demand technologies was a priority. We estimate that 87% of the enhancements in vManager 13 are customer-driven."

"One of the reasons we have such a successful partnership with vCom is their willingness to engage in open discussion about client needs and how their platform and services can continue to add value," said Mike Matelli, CIO, of Monterey Mushrooms, one of the nation's largest mushroom growers and distributors. "Any functionality that allows us to streamline or speed the delivery of IT resources and better analyze and manage those processes is going to be appreciated, particularly if it's been requested by a client."

vManager 13 new capabilities and enhancements include:

Sourcing

Shop/Buy WWAN Option - Users can compare and purchase from a cross-provider catalog of wireless WAN hardware options, devices, and plans.

Pending Price Requests - Improved filtering and parsing of network price requests for services including filtering by dollar amount as well as service type, carrier, etc. Pricing options can be quickly exported to PDF for sharing.

Order Management

Multiple Enhancements - Line-level visibility and details have been added to the Order Summary view, as well as support for Call Forwarding, the ability to set up a default feature for all lines/orders, and augmented device activation processes and tools.

Automated Shipping Notifications - Users will now receive automated notifications on devices being shipped from carriers.

Asset Management

Employee Sync - Provides the ability to better manage asset names and improve the management of employee assignments.

Device Finance Information - Users can see details on installment plans for devices.

Equipment/SIM Info - Targeted search using equipment or SIM numbers including IMEI, ESN, or ICCID.

Augmented Asset Attributes - Added details include Device Activation Date, Contract Start Date, and Upgrade Eligibility Date.

Alert Tab - All usage alerts/notifications are now available to view in one tab.

Move, Upgrade, Re-Term Requests - Users can place a move, upgrade, or re-term requests against an existing network asset from within the existing vManager inventory record—no matter the carrier.

Managed & Unmanaged Assets Merged - All customer inventory, whether it is managed by vCom or the client, is visible in a single Inventory menu.

Expense Management

Managed Pay - Platform support for vCom's no-cost Managed Pay service enables status tracking of invoices being managed for payment including relevant dates, funds requests, payments received, invoices paid, and current balance.

Self-Service Batch File - Generating AP batch files was never easier; user-selected files are consolidated into a batch and created with the click of a button.

Reporting & Analytics

Reporting Enhancements - Improved logic and performance of True Cost, Mobile Unbilled Usage, Zero Usage, Saving & Recommendations, and Plans/Usage Reports; new reports for Suspended Lines, Mobile Summary, and Usage Alerts/Notifications Sent.

Administration

HR Feed - Client HR system integration with vManager to alleviate manual management of employee information. Automation regularly synchronizes HR data and updates with the Asset and Analytics Modules.

Additional information on vManager 13 can be found at: https://vcomsolutions.com/vmanager-13 .

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, cloud, collaboration, hardware, and SaaS technologies. To learn more about vCom, visit http://vcomsolutions.com .

