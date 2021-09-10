VBL Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics ( NASDAQ: VBLT) today announced the Company will present in the following upcoming industry conferences: H.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics ( NASDAQ: VBLT) today announced the Company will present in the following upcoming industry conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Mon., Sept. 13, 2021 Fireside chat available on-demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET

Cell & Gene Therapy World Asia 2021 conferenceWed., Sept. 15, 2021Presentation Time: 4:45 PM (SGT) Keynote Presentation Topic: VB-111: Transformative Gene therapy with the Potential to Change the Treatment Paradigm for Solid Tumors

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit Wed., Sept. 22, 2021 Fireside chat at 1:15 PM - 1:55 PM (ET).

About VBL Therapeutics Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics (VBL), is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer and immune or inflammatory indications. VBL has developed three platform technologies: a gene-therapy based platform for targeting newly formed blood vessels with focus on cancer, an antibody-based platform targeting MOSPD2 for anti-inflammatory and immuno-oncology applications, and the lecinoxoids platform, comprised of a family of small-molecules for immune-related indications. VBL's lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111; `ofra-vec`), is an investigational, first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent in development to treat a wide range of solid tumors. VB-111 is currently being studied in a Phase 3 registration-enabling trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. To learn more about VBL Therapeutics, please visit vblrx.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or Facebook.

