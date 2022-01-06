VBL Therapeutics To Present At H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics for difficult-to-treat malignant solid tumors and immune-inflammatory indications, today announced that Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference being held on January 10 - 13, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference Date: Monday, January 10 th, 2022 Time: 7:00 a.m. ET Format: Corporate Presentation Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/71cf7592-8931-4425-838e-3a61e0811eec

A link to this webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section on the Company's website at www.vblrx.com.

About VBL TherapeuticsVascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics (VBL), is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for difficult-to-treat malignant solid tumors and immune-inflammatory indications. VBL's novel VTS™ gene-based platform and antibody-based monocyte targeting technology enable the creation of a pipeline of programs that harness the body's innate biological processes to provide unique solutions for significant unmet medical needs. VBL's lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111; `ofra-vec`), is an investigational, first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-based agent in development to treat a wide range of solid tumors. Ofra-vec is currently being studied in a Phase 3 registration-enabling clinical trial (NCT03398655) for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. To learn more about VBL, please visit vblrx.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or Facebook.

CONTACT:Daniel FerryLifeSci Advisors+1 (617) 430-7576daniel@lifesciadvisors.com