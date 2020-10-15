VBL Therapeutics Announces Additional New European Patent In The MOSPD2 Platform Technology, This Time For Treatment Of Cancer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted Patent # 3328401, which covers VBL's proprietary investigational anti-MOSPD2 monoclonal antibodies to treat oncology conditions.

VBL has identified MOSPD2 as a novel target whose expression is induced in multiple tumors, including colon, esophagus, liver and breast among others. Expression of MOSPD2 plays a role in the ability of cancer cells to metastasize. The point that MOSPD2 is expressed abundantly and specifically on tumors, but not on normal tissues, makes it a good and novel target for killing of tumor cells.

"This new patent is an important milestone achieved by VBL in securing intellectual property protection for our MOSPD2 program and for targeting MOSPD2 for anti-cancer therapy, " said Erez Feige, Ph.D, MBA, VP Business Operations at VBL. Earlier this week, VBL announced the grant of another European Patent #3328408, which covers VBL's proprietary antibodies to treat inflammatory conditions.

The claims in the granted patent cover the use of such anti-MOSPD2 antibody/antibody fragment to treat a wide range of cancers which express MOSPD2, including solid tumors and hematological cancers. The patent is expected to provide protection for VBL's anti-MOSPD2 platform, until at least July 2036.

About VBL's VB-600 PlatformVBL is conducting two parallel drug development programs that are exploring the potential of MOSPD2 (motile sperm domain-containing protein 2), a protein that VBL has identified as a key regulator of cell motility, as a therapeutic target for inflammatory diseases and cancer. The Company's VB-600 platform comprises classical anti-MOSPD2 monoclonal antibody candidates for inflammatory indications, as well as bi-specific antibody candidates for oncology.

About VBLVascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for areas of unmet need in cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. VBL has developed three platform technologies: a gene-therapy based technology for targeting newly formed blood vessels with focus on cancer, an antibody-based technology targeting MOSPD2 for anti-inflammatory and immuno-oncology applications, and the Lecinoxoids, a family of small-molecules for immune-related indications. VBL's lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every 6-8 weeks. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in a VBL-sponsored "all comers" Phase 1 trial as well as in three VBL-sponsored tumor-specific Phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored Phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Forward Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our programs, including VB-600, including their clinical development, therapeutic potential and clinical results. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the risk that historical clinical trial results may not be predictive of future trial results, that our financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that we may not realize the expected benefits of our intellectual property protection. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in our regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. VBL Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Michael RiceLifeSci Advisorsmrice@lifesciadvisors.com(646) 597-6979