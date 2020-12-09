VBit Technologies Acquires Over Eight Million USD Worth Of Bitmain Antminer S19 And S19 Pro Mining Hardware

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VBit Technologies, one of only a few U.S.-based hardware hosting mining companies and a trusted retailer of the Antminer brand, just announced an order of over 3,000 Antminer S19 and S19 Pro miners - the most efficient and latest generation of ASIC mining hardware from Bitmain with expected arrival and "plug-in" date in batches arriving from December 2020 to August 2021.

VBit estimates this equipment reinforcement will add over a 50% increase to its current aggregate operating hash rate and allows it to continue its mission of bringing Bitcoin mining to the masses.

VBit is currently running an array of Antminer 19 series, 17 series and a variety of Innosilicon miners out of its North American-based data centers in Alberta (Canada) and Colorado (U.S.) and are in the process of acquiring a new data center in Montana, United States.

The company further shared its plans about the aggressive expansion of its mining operations acquiring 500 MW of power within the next three years to become one of the largest bitcoin mining operations in the world.

Danh Vo, CEO and founder of VBit, also gave a glimpse of what else this Philadelphia company is preparing:

"This hashrate reinforcement is only the beginning. Soon, we will be introducing other products, such as a bitcoin wallet and potentially a Visa/Mastercard debit card that would spend from the wallet, which would make cryptocurrency more available to use in real world transactions."

VBit is a technology company founded in 2018 that aims to bring cryptocurrency adoption to the masses by making things simple for people to understand and get involved. Its core product right now is bitcoin mining hardware packages that are conveniently bundled with available hosting options at its data centers to make it simple for everyday people to get involved.

