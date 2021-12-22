VAYK Travel Industry Concept Begins To Take Shape As Potential Rapid Growth Reality

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) today published a letter to shareholders from the company's CEO William "Bill" Justice. The letter is included in its entirety below:

Dear Shareholders:

2021 is coming to an end marking almost two years since VAYK launched into the travel industry. In January of 2020 when our fledgling alternative short-term rental property purchase finance business merged into a publicly traded company, none of us could have known we were executing that merger on the eve of a global pandemic.

The pandemic impact on the travel industry has waxed and waned. Travel overall is down, yet investment in the travel industry (Airbnb and Vacasa IPOs for example) seems to reflect an optimism that the pandemic will end one day, and the travel industry will rebound - perhaps even fervently with a release of pent-up pandemic travel demand.

Nevertheless, VAYK does not look as though it will end 2021 at an all-time high PPS. However, the year is not over yet, and anything could happen. A sudden swing back to a $0.069 52-week high is not entirely out of the question.

All of us hear working to move the VAYK business plan forward remain as enthusiastic as ever about the future of the company. Construction and rental slowdowns with our pilot project resulting from Covid restrictions haven't been fun, but we've managed through. In fact, our resilience through the pandemic has garnered new opportunities. Our initiative to adapt to and overcome the prevailing conditions and maintain our business plan has won new confidence with our pilot project partners and in turn, more properties are being made available to us on very attractive terms.

That benefit will soon be passed through to investors engaging in our VAYK P2P ALT Finance APP as some of those new properties are made available for investment through the crowdfunding of cryptocurrency.

The alternative financing of short-term rental property purchases appears to be a solid and well-received concept. I believe it is that concept that has attracted investors to VAYK. Now two years into the execution of our business plan as a public company, some may argue that the business should be further along. Our App development should be more advanced, and our pilot portfolio should be bigger.

While Covid has had an impact on our progress, it is possible we might not be much further along had we not been impacted by Covid. We can only speculate on how much what factors may have impacted our progress. I could even argue that our progress is on track with our business plan, but with our PPS near a 52-week low, anything that sounds like an excuse from me is not likely to be popular.

So, in this holiday season, a time of year characterized by hope, I will instead offer my confidence that VAYK's pilot and software have the necessary resources, financial and otherwise, to continue on their respective, projected development pathways. I will also share with you my ongoing enthusiasm for the overall VAYK opportunity to empower entrepreneurs and small investors to take part in the growing short-term rental market.

I don't believe the current PPS reflects the magnitude of the VAYK opportunity. I respect that it is your perspective that mattes though when it comes to the PPS, not mine. I acknowledge that some aspect of the current PPS reflects concern for the future of VAYK. I also believe that the current PPS is impacted by overall market conditions and the usual amount of trading shenanigans.

While I can't do much about overall market conditions and trading shenanigans, I can commit to doing what it takes to improve investor confidence in VAYK. I believe we are well-positioned to realize a number of substantial milestones in 2022 to include revenue growth. I am confident the upcoming milestones will demonstrate the kind of progress that garners investor confidence.

From my vantage point, VAYK is here to stay, and the best is yet to come.

Bill Justice

