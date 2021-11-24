VAYK P2P Property Finance App 2.0 Designed To Include Cryptocurrency Investment Preview Scheduled Next Week

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) today announced the company will publish a preview of its Vaycaychella P2P Alternative Short-Term Vacation Rental Property Purchase Application next week. The Vaycaychella App Version 2.0 is soon to be release. It is designed to include the opportunity for short-term vacation rental property buyers to launch their own cryptocurrencies to sell and raise funds for purchases and renovations. The company will release a preview of the App next week on Wednesday, December 1 st.

See a recent update from VAYK CEO Bill Justice, on the company's overall progress to date and plans moving forward:

VAYK - Vaycaychella Announces Coming Cryptocurrency Exchange For Vacation Rental Properties And Additional Vacation Business Management Technologies To Follow

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/ .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact: William "Bill" Justice bill@vaycaychella.com (800) 871-0376