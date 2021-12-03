VAYK Cryptocurrency Addition Garners New Investment Interest As Vacasa Goes Public

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC PINK: VAYK) today announced the company is actively negotiating a potential $4 million investment to fund the company's expanding technology portfolio for the short-term vacation rental market brought under the limelight within the last year as Airbnb went public. Now vacation home manager Vacasa is expected to go public at an estimated $4.5 billion valuation next Tuesday, December 7 th through a SPAC deal ( Shareholders approve deal to take Portland-based Vacasa public ).

"The short-term vacation rental market is white hot with more rooms under management and available online than offered by the top hotel brands cumulatively," said Bill Justice, CEO of Vaycaychella. "VAYK is in a fairly unique position bringing technology services to the short-term vacation rental market upstream from companies like Airbnb and Vacasa. We're helping entrepreneurs enter the market and have the tools they need to manage once they enter the market. Our cryptocurrency offering really seems to be striking a chord with the investment community."

VAYK plans to launch a Version 2.0 of its Vaycaychella P2P Alternative Short-Term Vacation Rental Property Purchase Application by the end of this year.

The Vaycaychella App Version 2.0 is soon to be released. It is designed to include the opportunity for short-term vacation rental property buyers to launch their own cryptocurrencies to sell and raise funds for purchases and renovations.

One-To-Many Crowdfunded Cryptocurrency Backed Projects

The upcoming Vaycaychella App Version 2.0 will add messaging that permits entrepreneurs listing short-term vacation rental property projects to interactively communicate with potential investors. The messaging function will facilitate fractional investment. Entrepreneurs will still have the ability to engage investors on a one-to-one basis (one project backed by one investor), but now entrepreneurs will also be able to crowdfund projects engaging many investors (one project backed by many investors).

The one-to-many crowdfunding investment model will be facilitated by marrying Vaycaychella 2.0 with a separate suite of Vaycaychella cryptocurrency services. Vaycaychella will provide two categories of cryptocurrency services. One will be for the creation of a cryptocurrency, and one will be for the exchange listing of a cryptocurrency.

Vaycaychella will enable entrepreneurs to create cryptocurrencies that offer buyers the opportunity to participate in the entrepreneur's short-term vacation rental project. The project specific cryptocurrencies will permit entrepreneurs to raise up to $1 million per project. There will be no limit on how many projects any one entrepreneur can pursue.

To enhance the marketability of the short-term vacation rental project cryptocurrencies, Vaycaychella is launching its own cryptocurrency exchange where entrepreneurs can list their short-term vacation rental property backed cryptocurrencies and investors can then trade the cryptocurrencies.

To simplify the process and make it easily understandable, Vaycaychella is already working with its founding client, V-Royal, to create the first cryptocurrencies for new short-term vacation rental projects in Cuba. In conjunction with launching Vaycaychella 2.0 and the cryptocurrency services, V-Royal will have its first cryptocurrency projects underway. Other entrepreneurs will be able to study and follow the example of V-Royal's first cryptocurrency projects.

Vaycaychella remains on track to launch the Vaycaychella P2P Short Term Vacation Rental Property Purchase App Version 2.0 and the cryptocurrency services before the end of the year.

