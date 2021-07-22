Vaxzevria® Brand Naming Strategy And Logo Revealed

MIAMI, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute, the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, is proud to share the official logo and creative naming strategy for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine: Vaxzevria® (vax zev' ree ah). The name, which was developed by Brand Institute, was first announced by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on March 25, 2021.

"When AstraZeneca approached Brand Institute about partnering on the name for their COVID-19 vaccine, their goals were clear," said Brand Institute's Chairman and CEO, James L. Dettore. "AstraZeneca is committed to helping end the deadliest pandemic in a generation by supplying the COVID-19 vaccine at no profit to hundreds of millions of people around the world. Every village and every town was a phrase that was introduced early on, and I still remember it. This creative direction became one of the dominant themes explored in the development of potential brand name candidates."

AstraZeneca has delivered on their ambitious manufacturing and distribution goals, supplying more than 700 million doses of their COVID-19 Vaccine to 170 countries worldwide.

"Vaxzevria® is the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone. That is a powerful message, encoded in a manner that is subtle, memorable, and easy to pronounce globally. In addition, the name is significantly distinct from other vaccines and pharmaceutical products, helping to ensure the safe prescribing and administration of the vaccine. We are honored to have partnered on the development of this great brand name."

The logo for Vaxzevria® further underscores the intended messaging of the brand name, with its bold font and brilliant icon, paying homage to AstraZeneca's corporate logo and evoking the interconnected nature of the human race.

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,500 marketed healthcare names for nearly 1,000 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year. Drug Safety Institute is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging and labeling.

