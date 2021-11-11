Vaxxinity Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxxinity, Inc. ("Vaxxinity"), a U.S. company pioneering the development of a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of class A common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. In addition, Vaxxinity has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of class A common stock are being offered by Vaxxinity. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Vaxxinity, assuming the underwriters fully exercise their over-allotment option, are expected to be $89.7 million. Vaxxinity's class A common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on November 11, 2021, under the ticker symbol "VAXX." The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI. are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 1-877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at 1-888-474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, related to the offering will be available at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Vaxxinity, Inc.

Vaxxinity, Inc. is a U.S.-based global biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. The company's proprietary technology platform has enabled the innovation of synthetic peptide-based candidates designed to bring the efficiency of vaccines to the treatment of chronic diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, migraine, and hypercholesterolemia. The technology is also implemented as part of a COVID-19 vaccine program. Vaxxinity has optimized its pipeline to achieve a potentially historic, global impact on human health.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Vaxxinity, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the registration statement, the preliminary prospectus included therein, and, when available, the final prospectus. Copies are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Vaxxinity undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

