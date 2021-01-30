VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) - Get Report on behalf of long-term stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Vaxart have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

Our investigation follows a securities class action complaint that was filed against Vaxart on August 24, 2020.

The complaint alleges that during the class period, defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated the prices of Vaxart's securities and operated as a fraud or deceit on class period purchasers of Vaxart's securities by failing to disclose to investors that the Company's financial results were materially misleading and misrepresented material information. When defendants' misrepresentations and fraudulent conduct were disclosed and became apparent to the market, the prices of Vaxart's securities fell precipitously as the prior inflation came out of the Company's stock price.

If you are a long-term, continuous stockholder of Vaxart, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

