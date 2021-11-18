Vaultex Selects CPS For The Enterprise Wide Replacement Of Their Cash Management Software

BASINGSTOKE, England, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cash Processing Solutions Ltd (CPS), headquartered in Basingstoke UK, has been selected by Vaultex, the UK's leading cash management services provider, as the partner to deliver the replacement of their...

BASINGSTOKE, England, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cash Processing Solutions Ltd (CPS), headquartered in Basingstoke UK, has been selected by Vaultex, the UK's leading cash management services provider, as the partner to deliver the replacement of their enterprise wide Vault Management Software (VMS). Through an exhaustive and industry wide selection process, Vaultex has chosen CPS's ECM (Enterprise Cash Management) as its solution of choice with the implementation to be completed in the next 12-18 months.

During the contract, CPS will install its full ECM platform of products, including ECM ISA7, the ISA Cash Services Portal (ICSP) and Common Operating Platform, in Vaultex's network of 10 cash processing sites in the UK. ECM will integrate seamlessly with the CPS 7000 and V Series already installed throughout the UK.

"CPS and Vaultex share a commitment to provide solutions that improve efficiency in the cash cycle and deliver value for our customers through innovation. This new project delivers on those core values and cements our long-term partnership. We are so pleased and proud that Vaultex has selected CPS to provide their next generation Vault Management Solution and we look forward too many more years of delivering efficient and value-driven solutions to Vaultex and their customers." said Barrie Foley, Cash Processing Solutions CEO.

"Vaultex has been evaluating a number of different solutions for the replacement of our existing Vault Management System for some time and we are pleased to conclude on that process. In selecting CPS we have chosen the market leading solution, which is also a great fit to our operational needs, and will provide us with the ability to drive efficiency and deliver new and innovative solutions to our customers. CPS has been a long-term machine and service partner of Vaultex and we look forward to receiving the same high levels of service and professionalism in the delivery of the ECM solution", commented Lesley Ashman, Chief Information Officer at Vaultex

Enterprise Cash Management (ECM™) is an integrated suite of software solutions developed by CPS to manage the end-to-end cash cycle. The ECM suite has been designed, and is continuously improved to provide, total operational visibility to improve control, best practice processes to increase productivity and configurable rules to provide the flexibility needed for the future. All of this is delivered through a fully audited and highly secure platform, built and deployed using the latest proven technology. ECM is the most widely used cash cycle management system in the world, used by more than 120 customers across 25 countries and is available in English, French, Spanish, German, Dutch, Russian and Arabic.

ECM is a modular solution providing users with full flexibility to meet ever changing needs. The ECM suite consists of four products, ECM ISA7 (Inventory, Supply and Accounting), ECM Imperium - ECM ISA delivered as a SaaS model, ECM ICSP (ISA Cash Services Portal) and Common Operating Platform. Find out more about the ECM at www.cps.world

CPS is an independent global provider of customer focused, end-to-end, data-driven cash management solutions, developing long-term partnerships with our customers to safeguard their reputation, optimise their efficiency and protect their investment.

CPS provides complete cash centre consultancy, data & software solutions and sorting machines, supported by a global service team, to central banks, commercial processors, casinos and retailers as well as single note inspection systems to banknote printworks, across the world.

Our global customer base is in over 100 countries and this combined with more than 60 years in the industry, gives CPS the specialist knowledge of global cash cycle trends and currency management that is needed, to deliver tailored solutions to meet the objectives of its customers'.

Learn more at www.cps.world

