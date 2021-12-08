Vasta Platform Limited - ESG Materiality Assessment

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) is conducting a materiality assessment about the matters related to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards and requests the contribution of its shareholders and the general investment community. A confidential survey is available through the following link: https://bit.ly/engagement_vasta21. Vasta appreciates your contribution.

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta's stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta's mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes they are uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality.

