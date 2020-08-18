Vasta Platform Limited Announces Time Change For Its Conference Call To Discuss The Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) today announced that it has changed the time of its second quarter 2020 earnings conference call and webcast. To minimize scheduling conflicts amongst our analyst community, the conference call will now be held at 8:00 am ET on Friday, August 21, 2020. The conference call was previously scheduled for 11:00 am ET. There is no change to the dial-in information. A press release with second quarter 2020 financial results will be issued after the market closes on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Investors are invited to access the call (ID: 2791186) by dialing +1 (833) 519-1336 or +1 (914) 800-3898 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 21, 2020. An audio replay of the call will be available through August 28, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and entering access code 2791186. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vastaplatform.com . Investors and participants can also register for the call in advance by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yrdt858t .

About Vasta

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta's stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta's mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes they are uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality.

