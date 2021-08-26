Varonis To Present At September Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:

The Wolfe Inaugural TMT Conference, which will be held on September 8-9, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for 2:00 pm ET on September 8.

The Citi Global Technology Virtual Conference, which will be held on September 13-15, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for 10:30 am ET on September 13.

The Jefferies Virtual Software Conference, which will be held on September 14-15, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for 9:30 am ET on September 15.

The audio presentations will be webcast live and will be available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of Varonis' website at ir.varonis.com. The webcasts will be archived on the website for a limited time following the conferences.

About Varonis Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors.

Investor Relations Contact:James ArestiaVaronis Systems, Inc.646-640-2149investors@varonis.com News Media Contact:Rachel HuntVaronis Systems, Inc.877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)pr@varonis.com