Varonis Showcases Data-Centric Security At The Virtual Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2020, Americas And EMEA

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, welcomes attendees to the virtual Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2020 for the Americas and EMEA . Both virtual events will be held September 14-17.

Varonis Highlights at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2020:

Join Varonis in the Engagement Zone during the conference for a live chat, 1:1 meeting, or a product demo to learn how the Varonis Data Security Platform helps enterprises rapidly reduce risk, detect abnormal behavior, and prove compliance - all in one data security platform.

The first 100 visitors to chat live with a Varonis representative during each event will receive a $10 gift card (for attendees at the U.S. event) or a €10 gift card (for attendees at the EMEA event). In addition, if you chat with us during either conference, you will be entered in a drawing to win a $250 gift card (U.S. event) or a €250 gift card (EMEA event).

Learn why the Varonis Data Security Platform has the highest all-time ranking for five-star reviews on Gartner Peer Insights as of September 1, 2020. Varonis also holds the same ranking for the User and Entity Behavior Analytics category.

About the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2020The Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit features programs focusing on key topics for security and risk management leaders, such as business continuity management, cloud security, privacy, securing the Internet of Things (IoT), and the chief information security officer (CISO) role.

About Varonis Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors.

