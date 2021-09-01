Varonis Announces Data Classification Cloud For Box And Google Drive

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces Data Classification Cloud for Box and Google Drive. The offering adds data discovery context to complement DatAdvantage Cloud, a solution launched earlier this year that centrally monitors and protects data across multiple Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) applications.

"Varonis has a long and successful track record helping organizations automatically scan and classify sensitive and regulated information in enterprise data stores on premises and in cloud stores like Microsoft 365," says Jacob Broido, VP of Product Management, Varonis. "With Data Classification Cloud, organizations can find exposed sensitive data on additional cloud apps and services to limit their blast radius from ransomware attacks and data breaches."

Key benefits of Data Classification Cloud include:

Find exposed data. Automatically discover where sensitive data might be hiding in Box and Google Drive. Varonis looks inside files to find sensitive information by matching over 400 classification patterns and shows you where data is exposed to all employees - or anyone on the internet.

Automatically discover where sensitive data might be hiding in Box and Google Drive. Varonis looks inside files to find sensitive information by matching over 400 classification patterns and shows you where data is exposed to all employees - or anyone on the internet. Get high-fidelity results. Varonis generates highly accurate classification results by going beyond regular expressions. We use proximity matching, negative keywords, and algorithmic verification to reduce false positives.

Varonis generates highly accurate classification results by going beyond regular expressions. We use proximity matching, negative keywords, and algorithmic verification to reduce false positives. Monitor and control data access. See which sensitive data is open to too many people, monitor usage, and make smart decisions about how to quickly and safely reduce your SaaS data risk.

Data Classification Cloud complements DatAdvantage Cloud, which correlates identities with privileges and activities across cloud stores, including AWS, Box, GitHub, Google Drive, Jira, Okta, Salesforce, Slack, and Zoom. Organizations can see and prioritize their biggest cloud risks, proactively reduce their blast radius, and conduct faster cross-cloud investigations.

DatAdvantage Cloud and Data Classification Cloud together can help answer critical security and compliance questions like: "Which sensitive files containing PII are exposed via sharing links?" or "Which external users have been granted permissions in any of our SaaS apps?"

About Varonis Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors.

