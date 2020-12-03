Varo Advance Offers Free, Instant Access To Cash Through January 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varo Bank, the first all-digital nationally chartered bank in the US, today announced that Varo Advance, its instant cash advance service that offers up to $100 for qualifying customers, is now live and free to use through the month of January 2021.

This holiday season will be unlike any other in memory with the entrenched COVID pandemic and its economic impacts. Varo Advance can act as a short-term bridge to help customers proactively manage their finances between paychecks and keep them going through the holidays. Qualifying Varo Bank customers can instantly access up to $100 in cash right in their Varo Bank app through Varo Advance. From now through January 31, 2021, the service is available completely free of charge.*

"We created Varo Advance based on direct feedback from our customers, who asked for greater flexibility in accessing cash on demand to help stretch a paycheck or meet an immediate need," said Colin Walsh, founder and CEO of Varo Bank. "Due to the challenges of 2020 and the current economic circumstances for many hard working Americans, we made the decision to provide Varo Advance free of charge through the end of January 2021. It's a way of saying thank you and sharing some holiday cheer with our most engaged customers."

Starting in February 2021, Varo Advance will shift to a fixed, transparent cost structure - no tips, no hidden fees, and no instant access fees. Varo Advance provides an advance of up to $20 for free, with a maximum charge of $5 for a $100 advance. Customers are offered a number of days they can choose from to repay within a 30-day window. Unlike similar programs, Varo Advance can be used immediately, anywhere, at any time, for any unexpected expense and offers customers a seamless, proactive way to access extra cash to help stretch their money, without needing to overdraft their account.

About Varo Bank, N.A. Varo Bank is on a mission to make financial inclusion and opportunity a reality for all - by arming them with the products and support they need to create healthy financial habits and reduce financial stress. Through its mobile app, Varo Bank offers customers premium bank accounts that have no minimum balance requirement or monthly account fee, high-interest savings accounts, and tech-first features to help people save and manage their money more easily. Varo Bank is the first consumer fintech to be granted a national bank charter by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. For more information, visit www.varomoney.com , like Varo Bank on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @varomoney . Member FDIC.

*Varo Advance is a small dollar line of credit that must be repaid on time to continue access to the credit line. Product eligibility and terms are available in the Varo Advance Account Agreement.

