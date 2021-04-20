Vari® Expands Presence To Nashville With New Showroom, Sales Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Vari is expanding into the Nashville region and opening a new showroom in the city, as well as appointing Tyler Murray as Regional Sales Director. With this move, the innovative office furniture company aims to elevate its presence in the growing Nashville market.

The Vari showroom is located in the Cool Springs area of greater Nashville. Visitors can experience flexible workspace solutions in-person or virtually. Workspace designers are available to create safe, socially distanced floorplans that can evolve and change in the future as business needs change. To tour the showroom virtually or in-person, please make an appointment online.

Regional Sales Director Tyler Murray will steer the company's strategy in Nashville and beyond, drawing upon his strong ties to the region. Prior to joining Vari, Tyler served as director of community outreach for Profile by Sanford in Nashville. His knowledge of the local business community is an asset in the company's expansion into the city.

"We are committed to bringing our flexible workspace solutions to fast-growing companies throughout the region," said Vari CEO Jason McCann. "Tyler's understanding of the needs of the Nashville business community makes him a perfect fit to lead our expansion. We can't wait to help forward-thinking businesses thrive."

In 2020, The Wall Street Journal named Nashville the second hottest job market in the country. Nashville is home to nearly two million people and 53,000 businesses. Middle Tennessee is defined by a diverse economy and low costs of living. The region is home to ten Fortune 1,000 company headquarters. Top industries include health care management, music and entertainment, manufacturing, and tourism and hospitality.

" Nashville is a small, big city. You get all the attractions and fun of a big city, but at the end of the day, Nashville still holds a special charm," said Murray. "There is a sense of pride here that people embrace that is unlike anywhere else."

In March 2021, Nashville was put under a State of Emergency due to widespread flooding. To support relief efforts, Vari has committed to donate $50,000 in soft-seating to the Community Resource Center of Nashville, a nonprofit organization which serves more than 350 agencies in Middle Tennessee. The organization helps provide critical services and basic essentials, household products, and food to the region's most vulnerable population.

Since the Vari Community Giving program was established in 2018, the company has donated more than $5 million worth of product to nonprofit organizations across the U.S.

Based in Dallas, Vari is known for taking sit-stand desks mainstream around the world. Vari is looking for local Nashville talent in corporate sales, as the company plans to continue to grow and expand its presence.

Vari opened showrooms in Austin, Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, and Washington D.C. in 2020. The company is expanding into Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, and Tampa and is currently hiring in those markets.

About Vari

A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world — including over 98% of the Fortune 500 — use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards.

