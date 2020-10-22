Vari® Doubles-Down On Its Commitment To Houston

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vari, a workspace innovation company that took sit-stand desks mainstream, is doubling down on its commitment to Houston.

The company has opened a sales office and product showroom in Houston, the fourth largest city in the U.S. Longtime sales leader Lindsey Pilarczyk will helm the company's strategy in the greater Houston area. The new Vari showroom is located in the Memorial City District. Tours of the flexible workspace and office furniture showroom are available by appointment, both virtually and in-person and socially distanced.

CEO and Co-Founder Jason McCann said, " Houston is one of the nation's largest economies with thriving, high-growth businesses, so it's a key market where we plan to grow and invest. Lindsey, with her dynamic sales background and strong roots in the region, will be a tremendous asset to our company and team."

Vari, an innovative office furniture company based in Dallas, offers a full line of flexible workspace solutions - from standing desks, to conference tables, to movable walls and lighting - everything a business needs to scale its office as it grows.

Vari Outfits Houston LandmarkThe company is already creating flexible workspaces locally. Houston developer Radom Capital LLC hired Vari to outfit 18,000 sq. ft. of workspace in a historic 1930s landmark, the Star Engraving Building, located near River Oaks. The iconic building features a Spanish Colonial Revival exterior and a newly renovated modern interior.

"Timelines are critical to the successful execution of our development, and when we learned that Vari could complete a large scale project in 28 days from start to finish, we immediately engaged them." said Steve Radom, Managing Principal at Radom Capital LLC. "The process was simple, and the modern yet flexible workspace is an attractive amenity for our tenant. We are already working with Vari on our next project."

Vari provided soft seating and more than 100 workstations complete with electric standing desks, chairs, storage, and more for the new tenant, an e-commerce company experiencing skyrocketing growth.

" Houston's business-friendly climate is a major factor for companies from around the world, and our talent pool is incredible," said Lindsey Pilarczyk. "Now more than ever, office flexibility - the ability to change quickly - is critically important. We look forward to building up momentum as we bring modern, adaptable workspaces to fast-growing companies in the city."

A hub for the energy industry, Houston is home to more than one-third of U.S. publicly traded oil and gas companies. The city has a high concentration of corporate headquarters, including 20 Fortune 500 companies. Core industries include healthcare and biotech, manufacturing, aerospace, transportation, and logistics .¹

Vari has opened showrooms in Austin, Baltimore, Denver, Phoenix, and Washington D.C. in the past year. The company will soon expand into Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham and Tampa and is currently hiring in those markets.

About Vari

A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world — including over 98% of the Fortune 500 — use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards.

