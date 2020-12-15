Vari® Donates 600 Standing Desks To KIPP Texas Public Schools

COPPELL, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vari is donating $240,000 worth of products from its education line to 600 students at KIPP Texas Public Schools. The standing school desks and active mats give students the freedom to move around throughout the day in an inclusive classroom.

"Activity-permissive classrooms have been shown to improve student cognition, health outcomes and behavior - a true upgrade for teachers and students," said Dr. Mark Benden, researcher at Texas A&M University.

A Classroom Makeover KIPP Truth Academy and KIPP Destiny are tuition free charter schools in South Dallas with students from economically underserved communities. The new Vari standing school desks and active mats let students stand up, sit down, and express movement during the school day without causing any distractions. One student who struggled to stay alert after lunchtime is now thriving, all thanks to being able to stand up and get jolt of energy.

"Our students deserve the best, and we are proud to have an inclusive classroom environment that meets the needs of all students," said Dr. Anthony Smith, DFW regional superintendent for KIPP Texas Public Schools.

Vari has donated nearly $5 million worth of products to nonprofit organizations since 2018. The award-winning Vari Community Giving Program focuses on product donations to alleviate operational costs so nonprofits can put their resources back into the community.

"Giving back to our community is part of the DNA of our culture, and working with KIPP Texas has been a project that has generated passion from our employees," said Jeff Lamb, president and COO of Vari. "We're humbled to be able to help make an impact in the education of these talented young students."

Office Interiors Group, a local furnishings installer, donated its services to safely complete the installation of standing school desks and active mats at KIPP Truth Academy and KIPP Destiny.

About Vari A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world — including over 98% of the Fortune 500 — use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards.

About KIPP Texas Public Schools KIPP Texas Public Schools is an open-enrollment, public, tuition-free charter school network of 59 schools and nearly 30,000 pre-K through 12 students across the state. Together with families and communities, KIPP creates joyful, academically excellent schools that prepare students to pursue any path they choose — college, career, and beyond — so they can lead fulfilling lives and build a more just world.

