VARC Solutions' Robin Hall Receives Insightful Accountant's 2020 Top 100 QuickBooks ProAdvisor Award

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VARC Solutions is pleased to announce that President & Principal QuickBooks Consultant Robin Hall has been named a 2020 Top 100 ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, an independent news and information source written specifically for the small business advisor to keep up with current technology and trends in the accounting industry.

Awarded 7 Years In-A-Row

This marks the 7 th year in-a-row (2014-2020) that Robin Hall and VARC Solutions has earned this coveted award. The award recognizes leading QuickBooks consultants and ProAdvisors that set the bar for helping small businesses survive and thrive, especially in the challenging economic times caused by COVID-19. "We'd like to congratulate Robin Hall for making this year's list," said Insightful Accountant Senior Technical Editor, William Murphy.

"It's an honor to receive this prestigious award. But honestly, it's an award for all of us at VARC Solutions. It's a team effort!", said award recipient, Robin Hall.

"This is the seventh year of our ProAdvisor awards," said Insightful Accountant Publisher and Managing Partner, Gary DeHart. "The ProAdvisors who make this list are the best in the business. Any small business would be well-served working with any one of the winners on this list."

Serving the Local Community

VARC Solutions has helped local businesses with Small Business Administration/PPP loan applications, ensuring QuickBooks accounting records are set up properly, and related expenses tracked properly to comply with SBA guidelines on loan forgiveness, as well as connecting businesses with local banks to coordinate and streamline the application process. Robin Hall has also served the South Houston and Friendswood, TX community through her leadership both in Rotary International and the Friendswood Chamber of Commerce.

"When times are tough, like during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, you find a way to help your community. That's just what we do," said Robin Hall.

About VARC Solutions: VARC Solutions is an Intuit Partner of the Year and Award-Winning Solution Provider for QuickBooks and Quick Base based in Friendswood, TX. VARC Solutions provides discounted QuickBooks software, payroll, merchant service subscriptions, outsourced bookkeeping and consulting services, and integrations with 3 rd party apps, to small business clients across the United States.

Contact: Robin Hall281-412-6914 press@varcsolutions.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varc-solutions-robin-hall-receives-insightful-accountants-2020-top-100-quickbooks-proadvisor-award-301115095.html

SOURCE VARC Solutions