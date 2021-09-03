Vapes Clogging Becomes A Thing Of The Past Permanently With The Help Of Transpring's Next-gen Cotton-free Proprietary Ceramic Heating Element Solution- Hcore Lightsaber™

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clogging is one of the biggest consumer complaints at the cannabis vaping niche market.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clogging is one of the biggest consumer complaints at the cannabis vaping niche market. Clogging most often occurs due to un-inhaled vapor remaining in the airway after use, and, upon cooling, the vapor turns back into oils or concentrates and sticks to the inner walls of the vape cartridge airway. Over time this will continually build up until there is total blockage of the airway.

As Hcore® flagship models, Hcore Silo™ is quite a pro in terms of avoiding clogging with the help of their genius spacious airway designs and patented sophisticated Advanced Precision Temperature Control (APTC™) mechanism.

At this Sep. Transpring debuted Hcore Lightsaber™ ceramic heating element solution, which goes even much further in terms of avoiding clogging. This trailblazing ceramic heating element solution is going to revolutionize the whole industry by making clogging a thing of the past permanently.

Hcore Lightsaber™ cotton-free ceramic heating element is separated from the spacious airway. This proprietary design reduces the occurrence of condensation dramatically. In addition, the airway is very spacious. For the very first time in this industry, clogging will become a thing of the past forever with the help of Hcore Lightsaber™.

Hcore Lightsaber™ is also much healthier thanks to its ingenious cotton-free design. Cotton-free means no smell of burnt cotton and the carcinogens released during cotton charring. Cotton can also easily become a breeding ground for bacteria and microbes.

To this promising industry, Hcore Lightsaber™ is destined to be an ultimate epoch-making invention and groundbreaking game-changer.

For more information, please visit: https://www.transpring.com/

Transpring Group

For inquiries contact: Haike Yuh, SVP of Marketing info@transpring.com;

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vapes-clogging-becomes-a-thing-of-the-past-permanently-with-the-help-of-transprings-next-gen-cotton-free-proprietary-ceramic-heating-element-solution--hcore-lightsaber-301368916.html

SOURCE Transpring