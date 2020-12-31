Vantagepoint AI Turns In A Banner Year

Amid historic volatility and uncertainty, Vantagepoint AI thrived -- receiving awards, increasing its base of traders, and helping independent traders not only survive but flourish in 2020

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint AI, the first company in the world to give traders the power of artificial intelligence for trading the financial markets from their home computers, has been named The Most Innovative A.I.-Driven Trading Technology by Corporate Vision magazine. The award put a final exclamation point on what has been a banner year for Vantagepoint.

Vantagepoint traders use predictive market forecasts driven by artificial intelligence to see trend reversals up to 3 days in advance allowing traders to enter and exit their trades with optimal timing.

As people worldwide were deployed to work from home, many started trading. Vantagepoint's customer base dramatically increased in 2020 as traders looked for ways to mitigate their risk. They found an optimal solution with Vantagepoint which also met their needs by dramatically expanding its online trainings.

The response has been very positive:

"As a customer for 7 years - from the beginning the customer support and coaching team have been top notch. You have been very proactive in reaching out to me to ensure I continue to be successful. When I have a question, I always receive a timely and high-quality answer. Great product and great people." - Steve F.

"Your software gives me an expansive view of the flow of the markets. My trading and bottom line have improved, your staff go out of their way to help." - William S.

"Thanks again for all you do! VantagePoint Software has been a real shot in the arm!"-- Robert M.

"We are honored by this award," said President Lane Mendelsohn. "This has been a tumultuous year; it's gratifying to help traders around the world protect and grow their hard-earned capital."

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint AI is the creator of VantagePoint software which forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4% up to three days in advance so traders find optimal times to make their trades and create financial independence. Consistently recognized nationally as a Top Place to Work, Vantagepoint's over 80 team members are also actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community. See artificial intelligence in action at a free training or personal demonstration.

