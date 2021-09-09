Vans Musicians Wanted Announces Global Concert Stream On September 22 Featuring Live Performances From Aspiring Talent In Americas, Europe And Asia-Pacific Regions

Tune in to watch artists Denzel Curry, Julia Michaels, Sean Miyashiro and YUNGBLUD Award the 2021 Winner of the Vans Musicians Wanted Global Competition

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vans®, the original action sports brand and global icon for creative self-expression, announces the official concert stream for the 2021 Vans Musicians Wanted competition, to be hosted on September 22. The global music competition welcomes finalists from around the world including the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions to perform for a global audience and for their opportunity to win Vans product, Kramer gear, global music distribution, and Spotify and Apple Music playlisting. Vans Musicians Wanted regional finalists will also have the chance to share the stage with tongue-in-cheek, genre-bending British rocker, YUNGBLUD!

Following the platform's global competition debut last year, Vans Musicians Wanted received over 30,000 submissions in 2021, another incredible record-breaking milestone for the series!

Fans can tune in on September 22 to witness the finale unfold as Vans Musicians Wanted judges Denzel Curry, Julia Michaels, Sean Miyashiro and YUNGBLUD announce the final winner on Vans.com/musicianswanted.

Join Vans as we congratulate the top-5 finalists advancing from each region. And learn more about each band and their music on Vans.com/musicianswanted.

From the AMERICAS region, the top five advancing finalists are a multi-faceted selection of musicians and bands passionately inspired by hip hop, R&B, rap, soul and synth-pop.

AMERICAS Finalists

PYT ( United States )

) TheBe$tJR ( United States )

) Joy Sales ( Brazil )

( ) Mare Advertencia ( Mexico )

) Diamond Café ( Canada )

The top five finalists from EMEA bring to the stage a mix of true-to-form psychedelic rock, electronic indie, deep-rhythmic soul, heavy blues hooks and jazzy instrumentals.

EMEA Finalists

Lemonade Shoelace ( Northern Ireland )

) Kenya Grace ( England )

( ) KY'ORiON ( England )

) Altered Myths ( Wales )

) p-i ( France )

Hailing from the Asia-Pacific region, where the original Vans Musicians Wanted platform began, are a strong selection of soulful vocals and immersive melodic sounds that take inspiration from classic jazz, dream pop, electronic R&B, and psychedelic rock origins.

APAC Finalists

Q the trumpet (Korea)

Nathanie ( Malaysia )

) Yishun Panik ( Singapore )

( ) Squid The Kid ( Australia )

) Kinder Bloomen ( Indonesia )

Vans Musicians Wanted is an inclusive global platform that enables creative self-expression through music and helps to provide a direct path for undiscovered artists to emerge and gain global exposure. Join Vans, Denzel Curry, Julia Michaels, Sean Miyashiro and YUNGBLUD as we announce the 2021 global winner of Vans Musicians wanted on September 22 beginning at 8PM PST on www.Vans.com/musicianswanted.

Watch on September 22 at Vans.com/MusiciansWanted *Global stream times available on website

About Vans Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 97 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as Vans Checkerboard Day, Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, "Off The Wall" Since '66

www.vans.com youtube.com/vans instagram.com/vans facebook.com/vans twitter.com/vans_66

Follow Vans on Spotify Here !

Media contacts: Katie Nelson katien@grandstandhq.com Grace Jones gracej@grandstandhq.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vans-musicians-wanted-announces-global-concert-stream-on-september-22-featuring-live-performances-from-aspiring-talent-in-americas-europe-and-asia-pacific-regions-301372735.html

SOURCE Vans