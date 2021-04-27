Vanity Planet™ Launches Next-Generation LED Silicone Face Brush

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of advanced skin cleansing technology is here! Enter the launch of Vanity Planet's LEDA, blue & red LED face brushes.

"LED facial brush integration is the next innovation in cleansing, allowing at home esthetician-quality treatments."

The first of its kind, this multi-purpose tool takes your cleansing regimen to the next level, creating a spa-like experience with a deep-cleansing massage and reparative FDA-cleared light therapy. In just a few minutes per day, you'll turn on good, clean skin by combatting imperfections and cleansing impurities with gentle, sonic-powered antibacterial silicone bristles in 3 customizable modes.

Committed to serving as a multi-category beauty tech leader, Vanity Planet™ has caught the eye of Hollywood names like Jennifer Lopez with top sellers like the Fria skincare fridge and the Aira™ the facial steamer.

Selling over 3 million facial brushes globally, Vanity Planet™ felt an LED integration was the next elevation in cleansing, giving everyone access to esthetician-quality skin treatments. LEDA, the new LED silicone face brush, comes in red or blue light to cleanse sensitive, blemish-prone skin and defy lines and wrinkles with gentle, antibacterial, sonic bristles with reparative FDA-approved light for supercharged cleansing.

Features & Benefits:

LEDA Red LED Light Silicone Face Brush. This safe and effective multi-purpose tool cleanses using soft, silicone bristles while improving skin's appearance and building collagen using LED light. FDA-cleared red-light wavelengths reach the upper layer of the skin to reverse the signs of aging, especially fine lines and wrinkles. With consistent use and as a smart addition to any skincare routine, youthful skin is in your future.

Supercharged sonic cleansing

Antibacterial silicone, gentle for sensitive skin

FDA-Approved red light anti-aging treatment

LEDA Blue LED Light Silicone Face Brush and blemishes-causing bacteria instantly goes bye-bye without harmful side effects. Proven to be safe and effective, blue light wavelengths penetrate the upper layer of the dermis, limiting sebaceous gland activity for less oil production and a clearer, cleaner complexion.

Supercharged Sonic Cleansing

Antibacterial Silicone, gentle for sensitive skin

FDA-Approved Blue Light Acne Treatment

Purchase LEDA at: https://www.vanityplanet.com/pages/leda-led-sonic-facial-brush

About Vanity Planet:Vanity Planet™ is a Southern California-based company specializing in high-performing, skin-inclusive self-care essentials for all. Serving as a cutting-edge destination for attainable whole-body wellness, VP offers top-rated tech for the vanity & beyond. From results-driven skincare devices for the face & body; to smart fitness essentials, advanced hairstyling tools, and high-tech oral health—the future of beauty tech is here.

