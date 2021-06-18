Vaniam Group Announces Dr. Quaovi H. Sodji Of Stanford University As The Inaugural Recipient Of Conquer Cancer-Vaniam Group LLC Young Investigator Award

CHICAGO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaniam Group announced today that the Conquer Cancer-Vaniam Group LLC inaugural Young Investigator Award (YIA) was bestowed upon Quaovi H. Sodji, MD, PhD, of Stanford University for his research in pancreatic cancer. This annual award will provide research grants to Black, African, or African American researchers who specialize in oncology.

Vaniam Group Funds Annual Award Given to Black, African, or African American Cancer Researchers

"Vaniam Group decided to fund the YIA to encourage more people of color to apply for grants at Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation," said Deanna van Gestel, CEO, Vaniam Group LLC, and founder of Women Leaders in Oncology. "I would like to congratulate Dr. Sodji for his research exploring a novel immunotherapy approach to combating pancreatic cancer, and for serving as a role model and encouraging others to step forward and apply for research grants that can make a major impact on the lives of patients and their families."

Dr. Sodji received the inaugural YIA for his research that explores targeting the complement C3a and C3a receptor as a novel immunotherapy approach against pancreatic cancer. The goal of his project is to enhance the infiltration of immune cells into pancreatic tumor, thus improving the ability of the immune system to eliminate pancreatic cancer.

"Pancreatic cancer is the 3rd leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States and by 2030 is projected to become the 2nd only behind lung cancer," said Dr. Sodji. "The YIA represents a tremendous opportunity, which in addition to providing funding to support my research project, constitutes a great networking opportunity within the largest community of oncologist worldwide."

About Vaniam Group LLCVaniam Group is a people-first, purpose-driven, independent network of healthcare and scientific communications agencies committed to helping clients realize the full potential of their compounds in the oncology and hematology marketplace.

Founded in 2007 as a virtual-by-design organization, Vaniam Group harnesses the talents and expertise of team members around the world. For more information, visit vaniamgroup.com.

About Conquer CancerConquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation was founded by the foremost cancer doctors of ASCO to see dramatic advances in the prevention, treatment, and cures of all types of cancer. As ASCO's foundation, Conquer Cancer supports groundbreaking research and education so both doctors and patients have the resources they need. Their mission is to conquer cancer worldwide by funding breakthrough research and sharing cutting-edge knowledge.

About Women Leaders in OncologyWLO is focused on creating research, business, and philanthropic connections for women in oncology drug development, clinical research, and clinical practice. WLO establishes and nurtures connections among women leaders through events, fundraising, and recognition. For more information, visit WomenLeadersinOncology.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaniam-group-announces-dr-quaovi-h-sodji-of-stanford-university-as-the-inaugural-recipient-of-conquer-cancer-vaniam-group-llc-young-investigator-award-301315267.html

SOURCE Vaniam Group LLC