Vanguard University Taps Titan HST For Emergency Mass Communication And COVID-19 Tracing, Helping To Provide Safety On Campus During Pandemic

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan HST, a leading provider of next-gen emergency response systems, announced the use of its emergency mass communication system at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa to help safeguard students and faculty in the event of on-campus emergencies, natural disasters and COVID-19 exposures. As the nation looks to open back up from the pandemic lock-down, the need for an effective outbreak mitigation tool is crucial, and Titan HST has provided Vanguard with a turnkey solution for communicating to and screening on-campus students and employees.

Titan HST allows Vanguard University to pre-screen all students currently living on campus during the pandemic for symptoms, instantly identify and notify anyone exposed to an infected individual and implement density monitoring to set maximum occupancy levels by area. Titan then generates reporting to verify that all areas have been properly sanitized. If there is a confirmed case on campus, Titan HST allows the University to track the precise location of the infected individual and quickly implement quarantine and risk mitigation procedures. Vanguard University has also been leveraging Titan HST as a texting app to deliver food to students in quarantine on campus, making two-way communication with students easier than ever.

"Titan HST has been a critical app for our campus that allows us to streamline important and urgent information to students and staff in the event of an emergency," said Kent Ferrin, director of Campus Safety, Vanguard University. "We were previously using a system that was not interactive, whereas Titan HST enables communication between students in need and Campus Safety for immediate response. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Titan HST has been a critical component of our workflow to facilitate contact tracing and quickly and efficiently message everyone in emergency situations. Having Titan HST in place and being prepared for any scenario gives us a sense of calm."

Vanguard University staff and students have also utilized Titan HST for stranger alerts or notifications regarding suspicious person(s) on campus, as well as flood and earthquake warnings and other safety issues.

The Titan HST system helps organizations reduce emergency response time through a host of cutting-edge technology features, including:

Anyone with a cell phone, smartphone or computer can access the Titan HST mobile app or the text- or web-based platform.

Multi-lingual, real-time translation allows users to speak to first responders or system administrators to tell them the specifics of their emergency and get help immediately. Titan HST currently supports nearly a dozen languages, including English, Spanish, French, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese and Arabic. Titan HST also meets accessibility requirements for users that are deaf, blind, visually impaired or motor impaired.

Augmented reality enables emergency responders to scan buildings or underground areas to find those in need, even in no-visibility conditions such as through crowds at night, or when trapped in a subway or flooded building.

Mesh Networking for off-network use along with Redundant Connectivity with cellular, Wi-Fi, and LAN coupled with redundant broadcast notification methods (app push notification, text messages, e-mail, web notification, robotic calls and voice-recorded calls) ensures that high volume messages get through via multiple channels.

Enhanced geo-redundant infrastructure is designed to maximize the likelihood of emergency notifications going through, even when there is a local emergency such as an earthquake or power outage. Titan HST's secure server infrastructure is multi-region available with 99.999 percent minimum uptime, maximizing the system's availability during the worst emergencies.

Crowdsourced data provides administrators and emergency personnel with information regarding emergency SOS alerts and community safety check-in status. Users can also provide updated information in real time during an emergency by commenting on broadcast message sent by administrators.

Secure infrastructure and user data with end-to-end encryption ensure security efficacy by incorporating dozens of industry best practices and proprietary security measures independently reviewed by external third parties.

"We are thrilled that Vanguard University has chosen to utilize Titan HST. I personally witnessed several emergency situations during my college years, and those experiences stuck with me. I have been on a mission ever since to improve emergency communication and make safety accessible to all," said Vic Merjanian, CEO of Titan HST. "The response to emergencies on college campuses and elsewhere has been tragically inadequate. Lives are saved when response time is reduced. Titan HST reduces administration response time by 50 percent on average, enabling users to instantly communicate campus emergency alerts, lockdowns and broadcasts, survey users for their safety status and location, deliver real time instructions to individual users, and provide site-specific emergency materials."

Schools and high-occupancy venues across the country have implemented the Titan HST end-to-end security solution to maximize safety. From major voting sites during a tumultuous election to sporting facilities, Titan HST is becoming the standard for effective mass communication in crisis, as well as an outbreak mitigation tool. As Titan continues to help the nation open back up from a pandemic lock-down, its solution will become that much more crucial. For more information, visit www.titanhst.com.

About Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc.Titan HST is a California-based tech company providing a patented comprehensive emergency alert and mass notifications system for businesses, governments and schools. The mobile app allows users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information instantly - including GPS coordinates, text, audio, pictures and videos - increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time. Using multi-lingual real-time translation, augmented reality, and crowd sourced data, Titan HST's mobile two-way communication platform serves the needs of workplaces, campuses and governments around the globe. For more information, please visit www.titanhst.com.

About Vanguard UniversityFounded in 1920, Vanguard University is a private, Christian, comprehensive university of liberal arts and professional studies that encompasses more than 2,100 students from every region in the country, over 30,000 alumni worldwide, 100 full-time faculty, over 30 undergraduate programs, and six graduate degree programs. A hallmark of a Vanguard education is collaborative scholarship in the arts and sciences which foster the intellectual development, moral maturity and spiritual vitality of its students for the public good. Rooted in a strong academic tradition and commitment to student success, Vanguard University is recognized by the US News & World Report 2020 rankings as a first-tier regional university in the West, a Best College in the West for Veterans and a Best Value School. Vanguard is also among the top five most diverse Christian colleges in the country. In addition, nearly half of its students are the first in their family to attend college. For more information, visit www.vanguard.edu.

