ServiceNow (NOW) - Get Report, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced it has hired industry veteran Vanessa Smith to serve as Senior Vice President, Global Go-to-Market. In this newly created position, Smith will oversee the company's global go-to-market strategy, with a focus on maximizing success and accelerating time-to-value for ServiceNow's customers. She will report to Kevin Haverty, Chief Revenue Officer.

Vanessa Smith, SVP of Global Go-to-Market, ServiceNow (Photo: Business Wire)

Smith's appointment expands on ServiceNow's July announcement of the evolution of its go-to-market functions to drive deeper customer success and continue to build an exceptional partner ecosystem as ServiceNow scales growth to $10 billion in revenue and beyond.

"Serving our customers and ensuring their success throughout their digital transformation journey is ServiceNow's number one priority," said Kevin Haverty, ServiceNow Chief Revenue Officer. "Vanessa Smith has spent the better part of her career focused on driving customer success, and I could not imagine a better leader to take on this critical new role as ServiceNow sets its sights on future growth."

As head of ServiceNow's global go-to-market function, Smith will lead the company's unified approach to customer engagement across the relationship lifecycle. Her scope includes the top accounts program, focusing on ServiceNow's largest customers, as well as the Inspire Program, which provides digital transformation strategies and resources for ServiceNow's customers. Smith also will oversee ServiceNow's value management program, "Now Value," and industry solution teams which bring together sales, marketing, and product to unlock innovation and deliver exceptional customer outcomes.

"Gone are the days of multi-year technology implementation cycles; for many companies in today's environment, it's a matter of survival to innovate and digitally transform, and to do that they expect rapid time-to-value from their software investments," said Vanessa Smith, ServiceNow Senior Vice President of Global Go-to-Market. "At its core, ServiceNow understands this reality, which is why it is dedicated to delivering beautiful solutions and industry-relevant outcomes to deliver on the value promise for its customers. I could not be more excited to be a part of ServiceNow and help further drive the success of our customers."

A 16-year veteran of SAP, Smith most recently led the SAP SuccessFactors Line of Business in North America. With an emphasis on driving customer success, she was responsible for SuccessFactors North America's sales and go-to-market strategy, overseeing core operations including pipeline development, demand management, and revenue growth. Previously, she was regional vice president for SAP's Strategic Customer Program, where she was responsible for identifying and driving multi-year, technology-enabled strategic engagements that helped organizations simplify their operations and innovate to win in the digital era. Prior to that she held several leadership positions in SAP's industry value engineering organization. Smith holds a BS in commerce from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the University of Maryland.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NOW) - Get Report is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

