Vanessa Reyes Joins DDB New York As Group Business Director

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DDB New York announced the agency's latest senior account hire with Vanessa Reyes. Reyes joins DDB New York as a group business director.

Reyes brings strong leadership, digital & mobile-first thinking, and deep brand strategy and brand building skills. She brings expertise to her role, where she will lead a broad group of client businesses, bringing a new perspective to strengthen the agency's client relationships.

"Vanessa is an amazing leader and a great addition to our DDB family," says Audrey Melofchik, President of DDB New York. "She brings a digital-first mindset and entrepreneurial, action-oriented enthusiasm to every business problem she attacks. On top of driving great business impact for our clients, she will be a strong role model and mentor to our teams which is so important in the next leg of our journey."

Reyes brings over 15 years of experience in integrated marketing to her role and has partnered with brand powerhouses like MetLife, Instagram, LEGO, ESPN and Verizon. Her time in both in-house and agency settings will allow her to maximize connectivity with clients and create more opportunity for DDB New York.

"The addition of the Vanessa to the DDB New York leadership team is the perfect manifestation of creativity and connection - both needed to drive business growth today," says DDB North America CEO Justin Thomas-Copeland. "Vanessa is a truly integrated thinker and business leader. She brings progressive digital-first experience, and we will marry this to the progressive business questions and expectations our clients are engaging us in. Vanessa represents the new direction and skill base of DDB NAM."

Previous to this role, Reyes held the position of group managing director at R/GA. Reyes is responsible for a number of Cannes and CLIO award-winning work and has serviced clients across industries and markets. Her use of a mix of tools and insights has led to success through a variety of brand exercises and metrics. From outstanding brand initiatives to innovative connected solutions from live streams and branded content strategies to chat bots, Reyes brings with her an arsenal of experiences that will continue to revolutionize DDB New York's work.

