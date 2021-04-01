Vandis Releases 2021 Guidance For Endpoint Security Solutions

ALBERTSON, N.Y., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis offers guidance for organizations looking to improve their endpoint security.

Vandis' Security team has reviewed the current threat landscape and confirmed that endpoints lacking proper security controls pose one of the greatest risks to an organization. That risk has multiplied over the past year with increased numbers of remote workers, making Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions and Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) a critical component of a secure organization.

"In recent years, the number of threats and threat vectors has grown exponentially. Likewise, the quantity and features of endpoint security products have become more diverse," explained Vandis security engineer Jeff Schaefer, "It has become more important than ever to secure endpoints as larger numbers of remote workers have opened new doors for attackers to target organizations."

Vandis has released a series of articles highlighting the standout endpoint security solutions:

Check Point: Check Point's EPP/EDR solution includes robust prevention capabilities, automation of incident response tasks, and mobile applications built to protect iOS and Android devices.

CrowdStrike - In addition to their Falcon software, their threat hunting team, Overwatch, is one of the best in the business.

Cynet -An emerging EPP/EDR space provider, Cynet has made a name for themselves by combining their full feature set into a single SKU and with rapid deployment capabilities.

Fortinet -Building on their 2019 enSilo acquisition, FortiEDR provides a cost-effective solution with capabilities for instantaneous detection, blocking, and containment without disrupting the endpoint.

Palo Alto Networks -The Cortex XDR product suite provides a unique platform that ties endpoint data, network data, cloud firewall, and identity data together.

SentinelOne -Their Singularity platform is simple to manage and seamlessly integrates data, access control, EDR, EPP, and IoT security.

To find out which endpoint solution is right for your organization, reach out to Vandis at info@vandis.com or (516) 281-2200. Our engineers can help clarify the best path for you. We can also deploy and configure the solution and make it an integral ingredient of your comprehensive protection plan.

About Vandis

Vandis is an IT Solution provider that offers cyber security and network infrastructure, both on-prem and in the cloud. We have high level relationships with market leading and emerging providers. With over 35 years of industry experience, Vandis offers comprehensive strategies for secure and stable IT infrastructure.

